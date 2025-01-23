The Grand Distraction and the Dark Design
The circus you witnessed this week is merely a distraction. It has nothing to do with the actual policies of the Trump/Musk administration.
Dear Friend and Reader:
The question that nobody is asking is: Why?
Why exactly do we need “artificial intelligence” at all? What purpose is it going to serve? Everyone knows what a blender is for; try making a frozen margarita without one. There is no good answer to the AI question. There are only bad answers, and very bad answers.
A…