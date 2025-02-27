THE NEXT | Aries, your options are open.
You are about to encounter the most astonishing Aries astrology of our lifetimes. This is the year you've been waiting for. This is the beginning. This is THE NEXT.
"I'm telling you Eric, you have the voice and wisdom that vibrates Truth loud and clear. The way you say things reflects exactly what’s inside me. Don’t know if you get that, but just know your Aries forecast lifted me up and set me down in a solid place!"
— Margaret Magee
The Next: Aries Astrology Studio for 2025-26
Dear Aries Rising, Moon or Sun:
The astr…