Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Jeffrey Strahl's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl
May 15

"One of our most devastating problems in the digital environment is the crushing of the idea of truth. It has been reduced to a variety of substitutes, such as “the truth is what’s true for you” or “everyone has their own truth” or “there is no such thing as the truth.”

This is like filling up on junk food and saying that’s proof that there’s no such thing as wholesome food. What I mean by junk food is that I see people have a tendency to go back to presenters who lie to them. That is, people in the current environment have many choices for who will deceive them, and are free to pick the one they like best."

The first sentence in the second para would make a great banner. This entire passage is worth spreading around far and wide, i will do so in today's newsletter. Thanks.

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