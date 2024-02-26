The Springtime of our Lifetimes in a Time Like No Other
Progress is in progress on the 2024 Planet Waves spring reading, Eye of the Centaur. Eight of the videos are done and five of them are currently available. All free video previews are linked from here
Dear Friend and Reader:
Astrology is about helping you find your way through the chaos and confusion of the world. As a reporter and someone with solid therapy training, I take a practical approach to these matters, as the old phrase goes, keeping it real.
One brilliant event follows the next between now a…