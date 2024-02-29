The Vortex: Before and After April 2024
An unusual total eclipse of the Sun is followed by a series of rare events in April and into early May. The message is the truly important global shifts occur in the mental environment.
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Dear Friend and Reader:
It seems like everyone is waiting to see how this is all going to turn out.
By “all this,” …