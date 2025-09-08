The 'Your Sign is Wrong' hoax is back
This time, on page one of The New York Times. The whole thing started as prank, and continues to be one. You can safely expect to see it everywhere. Learn the history and background in this post.
Now, from the Old Gray Propaganda Machine Itself
The “Your Sign is Wrong” hoax is back. Now, it’s made it all the way to page one of The New York Times. I can barely bring myself to read this article from today’s newspaper. If you see any new hideous whoppers, please, drop them into the comments. (Actually, they do quote an astrology historian — shocker.)