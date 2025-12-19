Third Eye Atlas is Here...
This is the moment...next stop, the asteroid belt...heading for Jupiter...in the approximate direction of Galactic North.
Good evening —
What are you up to? Besides picking out a couple of new photos from today for this email, I’m noodling around on a Midi keyboard listening for something interesting…awaiting the gumption to go into the next room and flip on the guitar amp.
Please let us all know in the comment area.
This week’s horoscope is below, opened up while still fres…