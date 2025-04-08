Thoughts about industry and governmentFrom my recent visit to the Love Canal in Western New York — a brief comment in the wake of recent government actions we are witnessing. Eric Francis CoppolinoApr 08, 2025∙ Paid15132ShareSunset at Love Canal site. The view is facing west where the abandoned portion of Wheatfield Ave. intersects with the abandoned 100th St. You can see that the grade rises behind the third tree looking back; that’s where the clay containment cap begins, designed to keep water out of the chemical brew below. Photo by Eric Francis, March 2025.Reflections o…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Eric Francis Coppolino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext