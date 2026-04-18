Thursday's article on Mercury-Mars-Saturn — our delicate moment.
We are now in a fast-moving astrological hot spot. I covered this Thursday and am opening up the article a few days early. Thank you to my subscribers who make it possible for me to do this work.
Good morning,
The article is below.
ALSO:
In the opening sequence to Friday night’s Planet Waves FM, I describe how the Iran war story is being dripped out as good news, bad news, happy markets, sad markets, in a rapid cycle. Everything was chipper and bright 12 hours ago; now as of 7 am ET, Hormuz is closed again and Iranian ports remain locke…