Abandoned radar station at Camp Hero, Montauk Point, designed to provide a few minutes early warning of Russian planes planning to bomb New York City. Photo by Eric Francis.

Those paying attention woke up one morning in November 1989 and the so-called “Iron Curtain” had fallen. It did so within days of the most recent Saturn-Neptune conjunction. Now, the conjunction is back, in force. A Planet Waves special report.

Dear Friend and Reader:

We’re now in the maelstrom of the most, what’s the word, I’m not sure…the most something astrology in a generation, or several generations. Descriptors like ‘intense’ and ‘powerful’ are bywords and meaningless as such.

Rare? Unusual? Outstanding?

A little scary?

Definitely understatements.

To understand the current astrology, we can look to history; we can look to the world; and we can look inward. It also helps to read the chart. That means thinking, which for the next 10 minutes of your life I’m planning to do out loud.

To save you time since I know you’re in a hurry, I tried to sum up my whole message in a tweet, but I couldn’t get it right. I was trying to say something like, “We are in a potentially historic moment of human awakening.” But that’s not exactly it. Then I tried, “Wake the fuck up,” but my audience is sensitive and polite.

So you’re invited to come along while I take a more circuitous route to I’m not sure where. I’m guessing you’re not so sure either, so we won’t feel so lonely even if we’re on the road to nowhere.

West Berliners crowd in front of the Berlin Wall, Nov. 11, 1989, as they watch East German border guards demolishing a section of the wall in order to open a new crossing point between East and West Berlin. Photo by Gerald Malie/AFP.

The First Saturn-Neptune Conjunction Since…

We’re about to experience the first Saturn-Neptune conjunction since the opening and demolition of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Like the coming conjunction of Saturn and Neptune in Aries on Feb. 20, the 1989 event in structure-oriented Capricorn was supercharged by the surrounding aspect pattern, and there were undeniable results.