Trust Yourself Update
I've just posted Aquarius, the 8th sign in the order I'm going. Only the mutable signs remain. I'm pausing to do Planet Waves FM tomorrow and will resume after that.
Dear Friend and Reader:
The Trust Yourself readings are moving along, which is a miracle, all things considered. I’ve taken the “pace myself” approach and it’s working.
I’ve just wrapped the Aquarius reading and the fixed signs. All the signs are done except Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces. All the signs have on their pages the Aries re…