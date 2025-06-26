Two Weeks of Geopolitical Torture, a/k/a Freaking About World War in West Asia
Cooler heads seem to be prevailing, for the moment. If you were worried, I don’t blame you at all. Trump says 'fuck' on television.
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Dear Friend and Reader:
Anyone with a meek hint about west Asia (previously, the Mid-East) knows that it’s no exaggeration to be concerned that open war between Iran and Israel could lead to regional or global war. Cooler …