Update: Astrology set bundle restocked. Question: Who has time and ideas for you?
We've restocked the wildly popular Astrology Set + Awakening bundle. This includes your progressed chart, aspect tables, a legend and much more.
Dear Friend and Reader:
Who has time for you? Who has dependably good ideas? Who is willing to share?
I mean this question in the most direct sense: Who, exactly, stops what they are doing to help you? Who takes the time to share their experience, knowledge and understanding? Who supports your success without a trace of jealousy, envy or competitiveness?
T…