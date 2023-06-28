Update for Cancer Sun, Moon and Rising
This is a bit of year-ahead astrology associated with the forthcoming Astrology Studio for Cancer. The full Astrology Studio reading will be ready next week.
Dear Friend and Reader:
I am about to do the reading for Cancer Sun, Moon and rising. With any luck it will be on the server tonight. Some of you have seen this letter; I am sending it to Substack to ensure that everyone who wants it gets it. It’s not easy.
This is a new format astrology update, which I plan to deliver each month when the Sun changes sig…