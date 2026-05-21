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Hey that’s not a glacier! No, it’s snow around the Ashokan Reservoir. Caption should read, “Previous location of very large glacier.” Photo by efc.

Dear Friend and Reader:

During my glorious one-day seminar roaming the streets of Manhattan with Dr. Eric McLuhan, he said to me, “Pay attention to the background. That’s where the action is.” Such is the message of Uranus conjunct Sedna in Gemini. These two planets are lining up here for the first time since the end of the last Ice Age.

“Study the environment” is valuable guidance for astrology, for journalism and for life: look at what is not so often or easily noticed. Tune into the invisible. Consider the weather and how it’s influencing people. Study the crowd at an event or the audience at a concert. Or as New York Daily News legend Jimmy Breslin wrote, when you see a crowd, go the other way.

The best information comes from what other people are not paying attention to. Consider the land around where a building exists. Track carefully the rising tide of the digital environment. Notice when drawings of space aliens appear in The New York Post.

This Is Not Supposed to Be a Joke

Yes, last week, the Post (an Australian tabloid published in New York City) published a handy diagram which will enable its readers to distinguish various kinds of space visitors. Now if you see a gigantic grasshopper filling his pickup truck at the gas station, or a lizard in a space suit, you’ll know who it is.

The giant bug would be a “Mantis,” a being from the Sombrero Galaxy, or possibly the Antares star system. When you meet one you can say, “hey do you guys have WalMart too?” But do not clown around with Reptilians. Like the Mafia, they have no sense of humor whatsoever.

I have acquired a copy of Peterson’s Field Guide to the Space Brothers, which I keep near my kitchen window with my binoculars.

The good old days — photo published in 1987 shows crowds at the annual St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Chicken Noodle Dinner. Mark Gale/The Wichita Eagle.

Take-Out Church Chicken Dinners

I wonder if the “visitor” issue is why, every time I drive past a sign for a Fire Department pancake breakfast or church chicken dinner, it says “take-out only.” What good is a take-out church dinner? How am I going to hit on the pastor’s daughter?

Who the heck wants a take-out pancake breakfast?

There must be a good reason for this new trend. Maybe they’re worried about interlopers who may attend. But don’t worry, it’s easy to spot a “Nordic” type of extraterrestrial. They can stand 7.5 feet tall. The problem with that is they can consume 100 pancakes, 25 eggs, 50 sausage links and run through a lot of coffee, butter and syrup. They’re not eligible for all-you-can-eat.

Yes, the space alien story has finally gone full-mainstream. And just like I predicted, nobody cares. If it’s not E.T. or Chewbacca in person signing autographs, that’s just boring.

The first batch of space alien files was published by the White House on a Friday with all kinds of “interesting photos and videos,” and by Monday, it was out of the news — but not before becoming the topic of a diversity of Jeffrey Epstein files jokes. Way down at the bottom, the UFO files and the Epstein files merge into one thing.

I’m left wondering: If it was so important to get aliens out of the country earlier this year, why not send ICE agents after them? Go ahead bro, Tase that Reptilian and let me know how it works out for you.

The Sun shines on the IRS and the Trump family.

Trump Gets $1.8 Billion to Pay Out to Victims of Joe Biden, and Stop IRS Investigations Against Him and His Family

Yes, Trump finally found a way to get out of IRS audits, which is to become president, pick your own chief of the IRS, and negotiate a winning deal. That’s as creative as Captain Kirk in the Star Fleet Training Academy: make your own rules.

As for the $1.8b fund, anyone can apply for a payment, including you. My first thought was to hold a contest to see if someone could come up with a way I was victimized by Biden. I got my answer later in the day when I looked up the month of September 2021 in my Covid Chronology (for an easy and disturbing scan, check here).

Consequences of vaccine injury were setting in, with hundreds of thousands reporting sickness and death. Workers were getting fired en masse for refusing to take the shot. There was much other vax divisiveness and an ever-expanding vax program:

No eating in restaurants without a vaccine card. Biden says it’s a pandemic of the unvaccinated. With the press watching, Biden gets fake shots on a fake set imitating the White House.

A doctor has his medical license revoked for objecting to masks on the basis of CO2 poisoning. If you die within two weeks of getting the shot, it was really covid that killed you. Mass psychosis formation theory is introduced by Mattias Desmet: the government told us to be frightened of something and then created that very thing.

All of this distracted me from writing horoscopes. I want a payout.

The funny part about this is, nobody cares, or they can’t see that this is about corruption. Here is some background: we live in a mental environment so corrupted, nobody understands the concept anymore.

Doing No Evil: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt spoke at the University of Arizona commencement ceremony earlier this week.

The Rising Tide of A.I.

Last week, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt was repeatedly booed and jeered by graduating students during his commencement speech at the University of Arizona. The backlash was triggered by his heavy emphasis on artificial intelligence.

It’s such a wonderful product it has to be forced on people in order to be so popular. Yes, A.I. is the wonderful new “mRNA vaccine.”

The students he was speaking to entered college and committed to their loans before the release of ChatGPT in late 2022. The class of ‘26 is the last pre-GPT cohort, but will be graduating into the same world where META just laid off 8,000 of its own employees, allegedly because they had been replaced by computers that they themselves had programmed. Ah yes, the inmates always build the camp.

Also this week, real estate executive Gloria Caulfield was loudly booed after stating during her commencement speech at the University of Central Florida (UCF) that, “The rise of artificial intelligence is the next Industrial Revolution.”

Addressing communication and media graduates at the Addition Financial Arena, Caulfield attempted to praise A.I.’s rapid growth and capabilities. The audience, concerned about A.I. replacing creative and entry-level white-collar jobs, strongly rejected the premise.

However, she is right.

The whole plan is right in this book, brought to you by the World Economic Forum.

A.I., along with central bank digital currency (CBDC) and the vaccine passport, are all part of what’s being called the 4th Industrial Revolution. This is the coordinated project sometimes called The Great Reset, Agenda 2030, the Davos Conspiracy, Digital I.D., Flock Cameras, facial recognition cameras, Covid, Hantavirus, Ebola, the Green New Deal, The New World Order, Take This Shot or You Don’t Get to Eat, and You’ll Own Nothing and Be Happy.

Don’t forget to check Instagram for updates!

Uranus is now conjunct Sedna in Gemini. Is it time for All Hail to the Thief, or is it time to pay attention? For more astrological details, please see the June Monthly Horoscope.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —