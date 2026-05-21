Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Deb's avatar
Deb
May 31

"The funny part about this is, nobody cares, or they can’t see that this is about corruption.

Here is some background: we live in a mental environment so corrupted, nobody understands the concept anymore."

Here is some frontground. I'm nobody. Therefore I am perfect.

Perfectly corrupted. Perfectly imperfect.

Mr. Coppolino, on the other hand, is somebody. I may be part of "we."

"We are the other ones. We are the other ones.

You're the other people too....(F.Z.)"

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Susan Blais's avatar
Susan Blais
May 23

Now we're all sitting under bullshit two (hundred) miles deep.

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