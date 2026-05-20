VIDEO: Does astrology prove or disprove the Generation Jones theory?
The "Generation Jones" meme is bouncing around again, making people feel much better about themselves. But is the concept vaguely true? And what is the one thing that decade has in common?
The "Generation Jones" meme is bouncing around again, making people feel much better about themselves. But is the concept vaguely true?
Gen Jones is a 10-year span from 1955 to 1965, the second half of the "baby boom." Finally, this cohort can say, "I'm not one of those weirdos who leaves his estate to his poodle [or his OnlyFans 'girlfriend']!"
The "Jones" part is associated with "keeping up with the Jonses" and "jonesing," meaning lusting after something, from corn chips to the white kind of Coke to a new Cadillac.
One point I didn't make is the distinction between self-oriented Pluto in Leo and service oriented Pluto in Virgo. While that leopard has been known to change its spots, it doesn't happen every day, and it represents the most significant distinction between the 1950s and the 1960s.
In this video, I cover four time frames: the mid-1950s, the late-1950s, the early 1960s and the mid-1960s. I compare the major patterns of these eras and demonstrate that they are distinct sky-patterns representing distinct sub-generations. This video is also an excellent introduction to sub-generational aspect patterns. Everyone has one.
The question is, what does all of “Generation Jones” have in common? The answer is: TELEVISION.
I really enjoyed this, as I enjoy all that I listen too and watch. The late 50’s chart matches up w mine to a T being born in February 1958, Aries rising. As far as life was for me in the early 60’s, I do remember JFK, MLK and RFK being assassinated and watching the news on our black n white tv. Loss of innocence, Vietnam and the start of awareness and fear peering over our shoulders but being able to just go out and play, meet your friends outside, listening for my dad’s piercing whistle to signal for me to come home. Really missing all those great tv shows tho back then, Laugh In, Andy Williams, Smithers Brothers, later on All in the Family. Side note, I WANT MY MTV.
Great analysis!
Susan Hopkinson mentioned you on her channel post today! She put in a nice plug for you!
Deborah