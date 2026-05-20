Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Ann's avatar
Ann
May 22

I really enjoyed this, as I enjoy all that I listen too and watch. The late 50’s chart matches up w mine to a T being born in February 1958, Aries rising. As far as life was for me in the early 60’s, I do remember JFK, MLK and RFK being assassinated and watching the news on our black n white tv. Loss of innocence, Vietnam and the start of awareness and fear peering over our shoulders but being able to just go out and play, meet your friends outside, listening for my dad’s piercing whistle to signal for me to come home. Really missing all those great tv shows tho back then, Laugh In, Andy Williams, Smithers Brothers, later on All in the Family. Side note, I WANT MY MTV.

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Deborah Yancy's avatar
Deborah Yancy
May 21

Great analysis!

Susan Hopkinson mentioned you on her channel post today! She put in a nice plug for you!

Deborah

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