Welcome to the Mountains
Documenting the Catskill Mountain Lodge in Palenville, New York, prior to a planned renovation, was an immersion in a sublime emotional experience — and a journey back to another time.
If you are at a computer, please click the headline above to open a browser and get the photos at full size. They are published at printable resolution. Photos created Sept. 2, 2023. — efc
Photo Essay by Eric Francis Coppolino
PALENVILLE, Greene County, NY — I’ve driven past the Catskill Mountain Lodge many times — usually …