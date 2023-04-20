Welcome to the Planet Waves A-List
We have placed part of our Planet Waves list onto the Substack platform. This will make it easier to see updates, to comment, and to reach me directly.
A New Distribution Venue for Planet Waves
Greetings from New York and happy New Moon.
This letter may be a duplicate, though I have added helpful details.
Welcome to the Planet Waves A-List on Substack, an alt distribution list for Planet Waves astrology materials. This list includes subscribers, some past subscribers, customers, rec…