What is a horoscope?
Digital conditions make it difficult to find reliable astrology from an astrologer you trust. It's easy at Planet Waves. I'm here to provide insight, reassurance and motivation — contact, not content.
Dear Friend and Reader:
What is a horoscope? I suspect that few readers or writers ever ask.
My view is that the horoscope is a meeting place.
It’s designed to be writing you can relate to. There is an immediate psychological benefit to the empathy provided by good writing. That the meeting is often ‘random’ m…