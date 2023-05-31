What is the role of astrology in your life? How do you use it?
Times are changing fast. Like mathematics and musical notation, astrology is a holdover from days long before the printing press. Today, I invite your participation in one short question.
Dear Planet Waves Friend and Reader:
There is something I’ve been wondering about, and want to take to you, my readers.
Would you be kind enough to comment on the role of astrology in your life?
What benefits do you get from astrology today, and how has it helped you in the past?
The more specific the better — including any details about your personal knowl…