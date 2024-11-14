Where are we headed?
A look at the human and technological implications of Uranus in Gemini, which begins in 2025. The world in seven years will not be recognizable. Will people?
Dear Friend and Reader:
On the last night of working on The AWA, my eBook accompanying your 2025 The Awakening readings, I took up the matter of Uranus entering Gemini. Typical of Uranus, this took me by surprise. I didn’t think it was so close at hand.
The book is available now, with any purchase of The Awakening.
The trans…