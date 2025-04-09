Whole Sign Houses
A new video about a highly productive non-controversy...this is an experiment; I'm likely to do another one fairly soon based on what I learn from your responses to this one. Feedback essential!!
It’s All in the Houses…
Dear Friend and Reader:
I have a new video for you today. It’s on the topic of whole-sign houses, which will probably be of interest only to people who are venturing into or deep into astrology. This one was a request, by a client who is also a student of the work.
The topic of whole sign houses is about using the sign itself as a h…