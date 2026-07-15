Planet Waves is largely a horoscope service (with a lot of astrology-based photojournalism). In this presentation, I demonstrate how a daily horoscope column is written.

By Eric F. Coppolino

In this presentation, from the Astrology Secrets Revealed files, I consider why so many hoity-toity astrologers throw shade on newspaper and magazine-style horoscopes. Such individuals (and there are many) often claim that short-form Sun sign horoscopes are an insult to astrology and damage its reputation. One horoscope writer went so far as to say they cannot possibly work but she write$ them anyway.

To write horoscopes correctly is not easy. It requires daily work at the intensity of a war correspondent, often producing 36 columns a month. The daily horoscope writer is the only columnist on any newspaper who writes seven days a week plus weekly plus monthly.

And each edition is really 12 different articles. That I know of, I am the only professional horoscope writer to ever reveal the actual astrology methods of writing the columns. I demonstrate the technical exercise behind writing each sign, each day.

The task also requires real writing ability: to make coherent sentences, and to know what you mean — and say it clearly. Not everyone is up to the task. I think that with practical and applied astrology, horoscopes are were the wings meet the air. They require interpretation of planets, signs, houses and aspects.

That's what astrology is — and then that must be distilled down to a limited number of written words in an actual (if short) reading that gets right to the point. In this slightly long presentation, I look at two editions of the Patric Walker (1931-1995 ) horoscope and explain exactly how they are written.

I talk about processes used by notable horoscope writers Rick Levine, Susan Miller and Jonathan Cainer, as well as what I know about how Patric wrote his column.