Work In Progress: Astrology Learning Project
We're building a volunteer team to help with an astrology learning project. This email includes a basic description, and an invitation to get involved. We are seeking careful readers of my work.
This post is from Planet Waves, the astrology website. Mercury is retrograde. Please read carefully. — efc
We’re building an astrology learning project and are seeking volunteers who are careful readers, and who value my approach to astrology.
“Eric has been deeply dedicated to astrology for decades, and his prolific wor…