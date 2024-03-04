The new this, the new that and the new astrology.

Note to Readers, 3/4/24 —

Good morning from New York.

The article below was originally published in 2011, the last time the “your sign is wrong” hoax made the news. I see that it’s bobbed to the surface again, with the usual misunderstandings, “corrected” sign dates, and no correct facts.

It’s now 2024, wh…