You are who you are — and your 'zodiac' sign (still) has not changed.
As an old prank resurfaces, here is a Planet Waves reprint from 2011, with a new introduction and complete history of the issue.
Note to Readers, 3/4/24 —
Good morning from New York.
The article below was originally published in 2011, the last time the “your sign is wrong” hoax made the news. I see that it’s bobbed to the surface again, with the usual misunderstandings, “corrected” sign dates, and no correct facts.
It’s now 2024, wh…