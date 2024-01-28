Your Life is a Vibrating String: Next Generation Astrology Studio for Aquarius Sun + Rising
Pluto is now in Aquarius. Why has your life developed the way it has? And where can you go over the next highly eventful 12 months? Find out in String Theory, Astrology Studio for Aquarius 2024-2025.
Your life unfolds with a purpose, a method and even a plan. Let’s get a closer look at the details.
Dear Friend and Reader:
YOUR ASTROLOGICAL CHART is like a stringed musical instrument, and when planets come through, they touch a unique rhythm and a melody.
Welcome to String Theory, my next generation of Astrology Studio readings.
This reading is designe…