Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Susan Blais's avatar
Susan Blais
2h

I share many of the beliefs you elucidate in this piece Eric. The horrors that our government has perpetrated on many other countries and on us, its own citizens, almost defy belief, even as the evidence mounts daily. I think this country started out with ideals and principles that support humanity and lead to cooperation, growth, and greatness, but along the way got corrupted by prosperity and power, and eventually turned to raw greed and viciousness.

There are many good and honest people in this country, but they are not represented in our government, which has become a gigantic many-tentacled and vicious predator. And no one is coming to save us. We either step up and create an alternative means of living or get sucked into their digital prison. There are no guarantees any of us will make it through this gauntlet, but it's worth trying for those of us who still have the strength and determination anyway.

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