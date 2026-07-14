Does the New Age begin next week? Our Jupiter opposite Pluto Coverage starts right now...
...with two videos...the oppo is July 20. There will be a special horoscope and other features for subscribers and some for everyone else.
Good Evening and Note to Readers…
If you super duper like getting this kind of stuff, please upgrade and take advantage of all that I’m offering. Note, PW Substack is included with the Astrology or Galaxy pass (and some features appear on the My Account feed for all levels). Write to cs@planetwaves.net for your upgrade comp. Thank you for your business and your trust.
And now, on with the show. — efc
The first video is an introduction to the Jupiter-Pluto-Uranus-Neptune pattern that’s getting all the hype. In the second video I look at the behind-the-scenes points that give additional depth to the to the aspect pattern. Charts used in these videos are below in various shades of mild, medium and hot.
The Only.