Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
8h

Those ducks with the white wigs....adorable! Are they running for dutch parliament?

Reply
Share
Deborah Yancy's avatar
Deborah Yancy
5h

Nothing better than a county fair in the summertime- great slice of ‘American pie’

Moments! Thanks for sharing

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture