For those of you who cannot get enough photos of kids and animals, or just animals, or crowd shots, here’s another set. The prior set was shot using a straight 35mm f. 1.4 lens, a real parparazai special. These photos, also from Friday, are shot on a telephoto, 70-200 f. 2.8.

One of the big attractions is a tank filled with 20,000 gallons of water, into which dogs take a flying leap…trying to catch a toy. It’s extremely popular and pretty much goes on all day. Kids line up by the side of the pool in the splash zone. This is a win-win for everyone. The jumping record is tied, two 26-foot jumps, both of which I was present for.

I spent most of the day at the fair today, switching to an ultra wide 16-35mm (the one I used for many years and that came to define my look) just to get a fresh angle. Tonight I’ll be trading the 70-200 for a straight 85 f 1.4, another parparazai special.

I came home for a break and processed these photos. I’m planning to go back tonight for evening shots. Tomorrow is the goat fashion show featuring my personal friend Liberty, shown by Lorraine Johnk. You know how much I love goats. This will be a real Book of Blue extravaganza.

If this post is truncated in your email, tap the headline.

The photos are better on a laptop or tablet (I assume I’m the last person with a regular computer). As usual the files are large enough to get a good print. Let’s see if Substack will let me send 54 pictures. That is a Planet Waves record.

oh man.

This place is a big hit.