Karl minds Alternative Books in Kingston, New York, way back in the Before Times — c. 2008. This became Half Moon Books. Photo by Eric Francis

Caution: This article may be totally irrelevant under our current digital and A.I. conditions. But I quote some old Chiron books, introduce educational philosopher John Dewey, and we have new information from Melanie Reinhart not covered in Chiron and the Healing Journey.

Dear Friend and Reader:

As you probably know, Chiron is newly in Taurus. This first visitation started June 19 and lasts through Sept. 17 — basically, Northern Hemisphere summer. Then we get a retrograde back into Aries. The second and final Taurus ingress is April 17, 2027. Now that you know that…

Chiron in Taurus is the one outer planet sign change (of many since 2024) from a masculine to a feminine sign. Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, Borasisi, Pluto and Sedna are all going Big Time Yang (now in Aries, Aquarius and Gemini).

Chiron will be our tap into the feminine (and I will suss out other lesser-known minor planets that will provide support — these include the Family Hunger Game pattern in Capricorn).

Also: Mars Enters Gemini, Squares the Lunar Nodes

Notably, on June 28, Mars enters Gemini, forming a square to the lunar nodes and also conjunctions to Uranus and Sedna. This adds some fire to Uranus and Sedna in their current state of “bending the nodes.” I will treat that in audio format in Starcast and again in a video. This is a complex pattern of its own that deserves a real description.

Jupiter square Chiron is the first major event in the nascent Chiron in Taurus era. It will be exact on Wednesday, July 1. At the same time, there is a Moon-Pluto conjunction, for emphasis. It is a one-off; Jupiter keeps going and does not retrograde back to that degree of Leo.

The combination of Jupiter and Chiron, I think, speaks to the theme of “the wisdom of the body” that we will be hearing more from. And while Jupiter-Chiron aspects describe spiritual processes and approaches to learning, the square (and the involvement of Taurus) are saying take action in the world in some tangible way.

Charles Kowal, inset, discovered Chiron in 1977 using the (48-inch) Samuel Oschin Schmidt telescope at the Palomar Observatory in California.

The Chiron Return of Chiron — and the Musical Modes

We are also close to the return of Chiron to its discovery degree, exact for the first time next June 8. In other words, we are approaching the 50th anniversary of the discovery of Chiron. I will be doing my part to facilitate a Chiron revival in the 2027 annual edition of Planet Waves, The Return.

We have all heard the term “minor planet,” which was not a thing in astrology until Chiron emerged as an astrological point of interest. This is not minor as in Minor League Baseball where players still make ten bucks a game. It is minor in the sense of the minor scales in music.

They are ancient, meaningful modalities, and include Aeolian, Dorian, Phrygian and Locrian modes — forms of minor scales probably not mentioned by your piano teacher and left out of your Doe Ray Me’s.

Phrygian dominant is played from the fifth degree of the harmonic minor. In a sense, it turns the Phrygian scale into a major scale. What I love is the way the half-steps arrange themselves on the frets, which creates a kind of sub-mode.

Then There is Phrygian Dominant

Aeolian (the basic minor key) comes in the natural, melodic and harmonic varieties. And then there is my personal favorite scale to play, Phrygian Dominant, an unusual, beautiful minor key. (A joke between me and my music teacher was that I personally discovered this scale, as I picked out some of the intervals by ear — then Danny found what scale they fit. A good teacher goes a long way.)

There are many different sounds in music and the less familiar modes open your ears and your emotions to something other than Happy Happy! (major) and Sad Sad (minor). Each mode is an emotional landscape. Each minor planet is a landscape of the psyche, and Chiron has led the way in the opening up of these states of experience, mind and feeling. All of the minor planets do this.

I would note that the minor planets are not merely “psychological.” They describe the unusual ways that people experience and learn from both experience and their environment.

High school girls face to face with cops in Paris. Photo by Eric Francis.

Jupiter in Leo, and the Jupiter-Chiron Square

I was not planning to write about all of that. It just sort of happened when I wasn’t paying attention. What I came here to write about today is the Jupiter-Chiron square. However, making music analogous to the minor planets is a good example of how this aspect works. We convert astrology (usually a mental thing) into the realm of sound (a sensory thing, often forgotten in modern astrology).

Jupiter enters Leo on June 30. And the first thing it does is make a 90-degree contact with Chiron. For this aspect I went to my well-worn Chiron books for some references to my early studies, including by Zane Stein, Barbara Hand Clow and Melanie Reinhart. I will give you a sense of what each one proposes in a moment.

I could not justify my own observations with client examples, but I have always valued the combination of Jupiter and Chiron. To me it describes Chiron’s ability to concentrate and deliver the intelligence or knowledge of Jupiter in a practical form. Chiron provides a kind of pen or tool that can present the worldly experience of Jupiter tangibly. With anything involving Chiron, experience is necessary, and will be a given when Chiron-Jupiter is meaningful. Think “applied idea.”

When I looked up notable people with the square, I came up with Carlos Castaneda, Julia Child, Joseph Conrad, Aldous Huxley, D. H. Lawrence, Marcel Proust, Robert Anton Wilson, William Wordsworth, Malcolm X and William Yates among the writers. I mean wow. This is a highly diverse and sublime bunch. Frank Zappa stands out among the musicians (he was also an extremely clever writer).

Hey I know they’ll be a little young, but would kids born next week with Jupiter square Chiron please get busy and write something immediately?

Photo by John Makley.

Melanie Reinhart is Cautionary about Jupiter-Chiron

In Chiron and the Healing Journey (1989), Melanie Reinhart warns about social justice crusaders, would-be world saviors and salesmen of panaceas with Jupiter-Chiron contacts. She cautions that, “Jupiter rides Chiron like a hobby horse, off on his mission, keen to enlist as many fellow-travelers as possible.” Ouch!

She goes on, in rare form for such a (typically) understated writer: “As ordinary mortals with Chiron/Jupiter aspects, we are unlikely single-handedly to stop the arms race or end world famine; we may instead be called upon to recognize the inner pain we have invested in these causes.

“For example, if we have abused and ignored our own animal natures, we could become vociferous Animal Rights campaigners; if we are inwardly divided against ourselves, we might follow the anti-Apartheid bandwagon; if we are afraid of our own suppressed aggression, we might protest about violence on our streets.”

Her point is that working astrologers might encounter such crusaders and need to figure out what is at the basis of their trip, especially if it’s out of proportion to the rest of their existence. She is cautious of religiosity transferred into social causes, which is exactly how linguist and commentator John McWhorter explains the “woke” phenomenon and its self-righteous ways.

Betrayed Faith in God

Melanie proposes that the Chirotic wound underneath all of this is “betrayed faith in God.” It’s worth taking all of this under advisement, and reading the full chapter for her descriptions of the redeeming qualities of this type of aspect, which include amazing resilience and the ability to recover from defeat and injury.

Since I can, I wrote to Melanie Wednesday and asked if she had anything to add about Jupiter square Chiron in a more contemporary context.

“If I were writing it now, I might flag the ambiance of the loss of meaning and omni-relativity, in terms of whatever philosophy or religion may have supported us up to now — politically or otherwise,” she replied. That is, make sure you notice when your beliefs go flat.

“And how we react. Spread into triviality and distraction? Jump on someone else's bandwagon? Or can we feel the pain of that void but draw from our inner resources to cultivate faith and trust? Not in anything particular, but a felt sense of the sacred. And wait for 'direction' to show itself.”

She added: Think T. S. Eliot — “Wait without hope, for hope would be hope of the wrong thing,” from Little Gidding.

Zane Stein Describes Learning Processes

“Aspects between Jupiter and Chiron have a very big influence on how well a person learns, and how well s/he passes on wisdom to other people. No matter what the aspect, s/he learns best in loose situations, without any formal structure,” Zane Stein writes in Chiron: Essence and Application, the second book ever published about Chiron (in 1986; The Continuing Discovery of Chiron, a book of case studies by Erminie Lantero, was released in 1984).

“The more rigid the rules, the more difficult it is for such people — especially if the aspects between Jupiter and Chiron are hard aspects [a term I don’t favor, but he means squares and oppositions]. These people always seem to have original ideas — and unusual ways of teaching them to others. They are capable, if they choose, of making major impacts on the belief systems of others. They have a unique slant in life and a truly individual way to interpret the world around them.”

I ask you: if someone had an original idea today, would anyone notice?

John Dewey (1859-1952) comes to mind, for his emphasis on experiential education. He famously said — in 1929 — that, “Going to college is not the same as getting an education.”

Wow, that is rad in 2026, where going to college translates to graduating with $250,000 in debt not knowing how to spell “constitution.”

Dewey had a lot of Chiron in his chart but no Chiron-Jupiter contacts. However, he had an impressive Chiron-Saturn contact evident in his persistence and disciplined approach to his philosophy. He was about more than belief.

Birthplace of educational philosopher John Dewey (1859-1952) in Burlington, Vermont. Main photo by Eric Francis; inset by Sylvia Salmi.

‘Give the Pupils Something to Do’

Dewey wrote as part of his educational theory, “Give the pupils something to do, not something to learn; and if the doing is of such a nature as to demand thinking, learning naturally results.”

People with Jupiter-Chiron aspects would be perfect candidates for education under Dewey’s approach. He wrote: “The self is not something ready-made, but something in continuous formation through choice of action.”

Zane is cautionary about the square. “Early in life, there is a basic tendency to become too relaxed and comfortable about what to believe, and how to interpret nearby events. The universe, it seems, abhors any resistance to change, so the person with this aspect goes through periods of upheaval, as traumatic events come to challenge the validity of the personal belief system.”

This is why a square is thought of as a self-activating aspect. When a transit makes a conjunction to one leg of the square, it will make a square to the other and the provocation comes simultaneously from two angles. Yet the advantage here is that the natal square will drive a learning process that does not quit.

I recommend that everyone get a Jupiter-Chiron square, especially children, so that they are motivated to do something other than stare into their tablet and watch Fruit Love Island.

Artist’s conception of sunken Atlantis.

And Then there is Barbara

In her 1988 book Chiron: Rainbow Bridge, Barbara Hand Clow wrote, “When Chiron is aspecting Jupiter, resonation with multidimensional realities is intense. Now that we are able to name this mastery expansion vibration, a whole new level of creativity and expression will quickly manifest for these natives.”

It is Barbara’s theory that even hearing about Chiron activates its properties. I can attest to this. Once I heard about Chiron (from Barbara), I suddenly understood astrology — seemingly overnight and after much study.

She continues: “On a personal level, the connection between Jupiter and Chiron causes the native to react very strongly to transmutative energy focus and to feel great urges to reach other levels of reality. They develop very strong convictions as they mature and they are very driven to communicate their beliefs.

“However with the hard aspects, they may become overbearing and even have difficulties maintaining a firm hold on reality. They know a lot, and they usually encounter many years of being doubted because they cannot explain how they know so much.”

I think it’s clear that all three of these authors are describing the same basic vibration or influence but in different ways.

In her section on Jupiter square Chiron, Barbara wrote that the aspect “strengthens the will and the mind, and activates consciousness about social justice and freedom. These native are revolutionary but you might not notice it for awhile because they are subtle and refined while they are working on a very long term and radical plan. They will be history makers, but in quiet and imaginative ways,” such as through art.

I am reprising my turtle photo, created thanks to Kortni Binns.

Does Any Of This Resonate For You?

Depending on what you have in the early fixed degrees (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio or Aquarius), you will experience this aspect in some direct way.

The more relevant question is, what does this aspect describe in a contemporary context? We are in a time of collapsing literacy and capacity for learning, driven by being over-fried in digital technology. It is possible that someone may notice some faint spell of actual meaning or relevance.

If you do, please let me know. This is happening concurrently with Mars bending the nodes and making contact with Uranus and Sedna.

Mars, Uranus and Sedna at the bending — square the nodes — is a comment on how we are reacting and responding to the ongoing meltdown of the digital environment. Who knows, maybe the whole internet will light on fire and we can stare at it and watch it burn.

Based on my endless, ongoing study of the psychic impact of the A.I. disaster, I can tell you that we are approaching a turning point and gradual awakening that most people will probably sleep through.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

Family Constellations is the Planet Waves midyear reading. The astrology interprets the Family Hunger Game pattern on the cardinal cross as a main theme of current astrology; I then personalize for all the signs so you know where to look. To this project, I bring the very best of my talent as a minor planet astrologer: that is where the action is right now.

This series is included with the Astrology Pass and the Backstage Pass, with Planet Waves Substack Founding Membership, and as a stand-alone purchase.