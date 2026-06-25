Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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elizabeth's avatar
elizabeth
14h

I think I just read a pretty original idea. Has anyone else ever expressed that "minor planets," rather than simply being the "lesser planets" share more of the subtle, ambient nuances of the different minor scales? Wow, total change of the feeling-sense of what the "minors" offer. Thank you for this!

I laughed out loud at this part:

"I recommend that everyone get a Jupiter-Chiron square, especially children, so that they are motivated to do something other than stare into their tablet and watch Fruit Love Island."

And whatever you do dear reader, DO NOT click on that link! No, really....

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