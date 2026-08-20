Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Peony Rose Julie's avatar
Peony Rose Julie
5h

i raised a son, i live with my daughter and grandson. Boys are often raised by mothers, and fathers. Nuturing them and supporting as they grow is fundamental. Yes we live within and are influenced by society, but with insight we can learn ourselves, and change the rules and roles. One person can help change the world.

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