Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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denis picard's avatar
denis picard
13h

There is so much to unpack here. At 75 yrs. I have seen a lot go down. I stand in utter amazement at the complexity and as you say, bombardment of societal influence on personal space. This is a choice "of convenience" that continues to infiltrate the values of personal autonamy. The presence and growing awareness of outer planetary discovery I believe is a growing awareness of contextual time. A seemingly juxtaposition to this digital disruption of interior space. Your point of Chiron entering a feminine vibration can be a signaling feedback to ground the spiraling yang energy. The revisioning potential of fire and air in the slower moving planetary array along with the kuiper and ourt cloud expansion of awareness is the future, of which I represent a past struggling to maintain a center in this tsunami of information overload. My suspension and growing awareness of the billionaire class and their driving ambition to control the world if nothing else is a lesson in deeper awareness of forces that managed to hide from general exposure. They have continued to be steps ahead as they steer world economies. The quickness of the pace leaves little time to catch a breath of perspective. This is intentional as the story lines diverge in seemingly diverse directions but the subplot is domination. Thx for the prodding!

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Roselle Angwin's avatar
Roselle Angwin
16h

Yes. I went to Fb for discussion. There is still some. Nonetheless I completely agree (though it's by no means just Fb but also 99% of the time in 'real life') that so many people don't understand the gulf between a response and a reaction.

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