If the email is truncated, tap the headline. This set has about 60 photos.

Here’s another set of Greene County Youth Faire photos from this past weekend. At the moment they are in no special order, kind of like walking around the fair randomly.

You are welcome to re-post these on social media. If you do, please post the individual photo(s), link the entire gallery and credit “Photo by Eric Francis.”

One more set is coming: that will be the costume competition from Sunday morning, and I’m also planning to group the Air Dogs.

For any professional inquiries, please write to efc@ericfrancis.com. I am offering prints of these photos as well; just write to me for more information. Also it’s a good idea to call — my number is below.

Note, I do individual and family portraits, professional head shots, weddings, family events, company events and architectural photography — and am always interested in modeling talent. For artists — I photograph galleries, displayed paintings, installations and sculptures in your location.

— Eric Francis

(845) 331-0355 (I live in Greene but kept my Ulster number)

“There have never been more cameras and fewer photographs.”

Most cows are like big puppies.

Animals and Fireworks — Special Comment

Note on the photos above and below. When the fireworks started Saturday night, my first thought was: the critters are not going to like this. Neither do I — hence there are no fireworks photos (no offense intended, if you have some, please send them my way and I’ll post them).

The first place I headed was the cow barn (see below). A number of men were looking after their bovines, who seemed to be taking the noise calmly. They’re a little slower vibration; more naturally calm unless really provoked.

So I headed over the the goat barn. A good few of them were visibly agitated. They didn’t understand what was happening, and some were jolting from each shock of the explosions (dramatizing how I felt inside). The woman above got into her goats’ pen and hung out with them. She was being polite when she said, “If you’ve seen fireworks once, you’ve seen them all.” We were there for the same reason.

I went from pen to pen seeing if anyone needed human presence or reassurance, squishing snouts as I went down the row. I explained what was going on. I finally sat down in front of one pen and hung out with a couple until the explosions ended.

They were as helpful to me as I hope I was for them. Maybe in some future year, fireworks will be replaced by a laser light show that will be less expensive, more artistically original, better for the environment and not frighten the goats. There are also some very exciting digital projection technologies that can be combined with music, using tree lines or tents as screens.

Thanks to everyone who hung out with the critters while the explosions were happening.

— efc

Men hang out with cows during the fireworks.

Lorraine’s mom making Liberty’s costume three minutes before show time.

Sheriff Pete Kusminsky second from left.

Dan King, who runs the 911 dispatch center and who is also a farmer.

The splash zone.

In memory of Fred Stettner.

Sexiest cop award.

I survived on chicken wings — 100% gluten free.

This guy named Nelson knew a LOT about cameras.

The splash zone.

Greene County Youth Faire Eric Francis Coppolino · Jul 25 Most counties in New York have heavily commercialized county fairs with steep admission tickets, paid rides, sometimes paid parking, and horrible food. So it’s been refreshing to hang out at the Greene County Youth Faire, focused on kids and taking care of animals. No rides, no admission fees, local food tru… Read full story