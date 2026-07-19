We are Planet Waves. Sodus Point lighthouse on Ontario Great Lake, northern New York State, 2025 photo by Eric Francis.

Good morning,

Much speculation and theorizing is flying around the internet about the Jupiter-Pluto basket pattern that lines up exactly in a few hours.

My role as astrologer-journalist is to present the basic facts, and also to critique the other coverage from an informed standpoint. In my mind, what “journalism” means is basic expository writing that explains things rather than leaving you guessing or spinning in viewpoint.

Below are three presentations in order of (my subjective) importance, starting with the shorter version of the video, about 18 minutes with illustrations, which gives you a basic map of the sky with the known planets and the shadow planets or Uranian Points. Here is a newly updated overview of those.

If I ran credits for my various teachers’ contributions to these videos, it would go a little like this:

David Arner for teaching me about aspect patterns; Martha Lang Wescott, Arlene Kramer and David Roell for helping me figure out the Uranian Points; Robert Hand for a long discussion a few years back in which we tried to figure out how they work from the standpoint of classical astrology (such as Jupiter-Saturn epicycles; we could not; the answer may be found on the 90-degree dial and in the study of midpoints — see this link); Rick Tarnas (Cosmos and Psyche author) for guidance learning about long planetary cycles and history; and Martha Lang Wescott encore for showing me the Aries Point. My work with Chiron factors in due to holding an orientation on healing rather than prediction, tip of the hat to Melanie Reinhart, Barbara Hand Clow and Dale O’Brien.

OK that’s what I’ve got for you — you’re welcome to pass this post forward, share, restack, or reuse the pixels for something better, etc. My photos (such as the light house, above) are always offered at resolution that will get a good looking eight-by-ten.

With love from green Greene County, New York —

Next is Starcast podcast (audio) with an overview of the spiritual implications of the Jupiter-Pluto alignment.

Longer version of the video