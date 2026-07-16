Planet Waves by Eric Francis — Extended Special Edition Weekly Horoscope for July 16, 2026

Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers will find your horoscope at My Account. If you’re a Substack subscriber looking for this week’s horoscope, scroll down.

Chowing down. Pygmy goat at the Johnk farm in Greenville, NY, dedicated to the Billy Name Goat Clinic. Photo by Eric Francis.

Extended Readings for the Jupiter-Pluto Pattern — The Big Basket Interpreted by Sun and Rising Sign

Dear Friend and Reader:

Here are your readings focusing the Jupiter-Pluto pattern. These are written to monthly specifications — about 300 words per sign — a real essay. There is a reason Planet Waves is the only paid Sun Sign horoscope on the internet, now in print for 32 years.

They are not the best of their kind; they are the only one of their kind. Every Planet Waves membership includes five readings per sign per month — including this Substack, as well as Core Membership, and the Astrology and Galaxy Pass.

For additional comment about the charts I’ve used for this set of readings, please see the link below, titled “The Basket Pattern.” There are several different videos on that page; the most basic and straightforward look at the charts is the top video.

I am now back to my hiatus after a rather eventful week. The horoscope resumes August 6. Starcast and other features will continue.

With love,

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

Weekly Horoscope for July 16, 2026, by Eric Francis

Today is horoscope 1,612, a special edition weekly for July 16, 2026. These are detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. To access, subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community Member at PlanetWaves.net. The Planet Waves horoscope premiered May 1, 1995 and has run continuously in many formats since that date.

ARIES Sun + Rising