Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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elizabeth's avatar
elizabeth
3h

Oh my goodness, I'm so glad I took a few moments to look at these. Ingenious human-animal collaborative costuming! My uneducated guess about the animation costume is that it's from the Pixar film "Up." There were balloons and a house. It came out a long time ago! This whole thing looks like my kind of fun, I love that people do this.

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Olga Moreno's avatar
Olga Moreno
1h

Love, love, love, love

It was so lovely to see this youngsters with their beautiful animals participate in such undertaking, to me... I feel uplifted and hopeful, that their future be more anchored, rooted in Nature.

Thank you Eric.

Much love xo

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