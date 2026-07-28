These are photos of the kid and critter costume competition from Sunday, July 26 at the Greene County Youth Faire held in Cairo, New York. There will be one last gallery, focusing on the Air Dogs (flying canines catching a toy diving into a pool — that will take some extra sorting out as the pictures are scattered here and there). Prints are available — write to efc@ericfrancis.com and/or call (845) 331-0355.

Ben Franklin and his kite. They won a big prize.

First place for brutal honesty.

Uncle Sam is not having it.

No idea but sure is sweet.

Photographer’s choice for First Place — a chicken dressed as a bee.

I don’t know what this is, but they have an aura of mystery about them.

Dearth Vader and his light sabre.

Dragon Bunny

Cookies and Milk — photographer’s choice for best concept. The calf is cookies and the kid is Milk.

Dragon Bunny.

Another of Vader and his sabre.

At left is the President of the United States and her Secret Service Agent. This deserves a comment. The President looks exceedingly vibrant and healthy; and I would take a goat as my security guard long before any of the wannabes who currently populate the USSS.

American Mystery — girl and fluffy bunny.

Another incarnation of Uncle Sam, I think.

Goats in the Green Room discussing how ridiculous they feel.

Extremely stylish.

Liberty dressed as the Declaration of Independence.

Smores and a Campfire — I think this one won best concept overall.

Beloved Dragon Bunny…won a big prize for concept.

Hunter, left and Ballerina, right.

Statue of Liberty and American Flag.

This cow came as herself. No wait, I think this is Ben Franklin’s kite.

Cookies and Milk encore

Dragon Bunny encore

Generally patriotic.

Someone will recognize this concept. It is somewhat past my era of animation. Also won a big prize.

Smores and fire, two Ballerinas, and the hunters.