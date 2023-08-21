Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Starcast from Planet Waves
From New York: STARCAST for Sunday, Aug. 20 — Sun in Virgo, Mercury retrograde, and more.
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From New York: STARCAST for Sunday, Aug. 20 — Sun in Virgo, Mercury retrograde, and more.

I'm back from Koh Samui, Thailand with a report on current and upcoming aspects and what they are about.
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino
Aug 21, 2023

Dear Friend and Reader:

I’m back home after my engagement as a keynote speaker at a private conference in Koh Samui, Thailand. My 21-hour flight via Singapore ended at JFK Airport, right near where I grew up.

I stopped in Brooklyn on the way home to pay a visit to my spawning ground in Marine Park, the house where I grew up, and that of Aunt Josie, my godmother. These days, I try to get back once a year.

I’ll have more to say about the conference — and offer a recording of my presentation — when Planet Waves FM resumes on Friday. Tonight, I have an astrology update that covers the Sun entering Virgo, Mercury turning retrograde and Mars entering Libra.

With love,

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