Planet Waves by Eric Francis — Chiron enters Taurus — weekly horoscope for June 18, 2026 — with open access solstice Starcast

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Abandoned barn, near Greenville, NY. Photo by Eric Francis.

This week’s Planet Waves horoscope is based on Chiron entering Taurus for the first time since 1976

Dear Friend and Reader:

Chiron enters Taurus on Friday. It has a 50-year cycle and has not done this since 1976 (Gerald Ford was president and Elizabeth II was queen); prior to that was in 1926 (Calvin Coolidge was president, and George V was king), way back when radio was a special new thing.

For each of the 12 signs and rising signs, I suss out what this movement is about. I cover the topic historically in a new article called Tsunami of Dearth, that covers the history of Chiron in Aries (2018-2027) and the Uranus-Eris conjunctions (2016-2017).

In this first article in a series, I turn back the clock to 2015, when Donald Trump descended the “golden escalator” and the contemporary era began. When you’re done reading you will have a real understanding of the astrology behind the digital crisis we are living through, as well as why you may be struggling to keep your orientation.

There is no other article or podcast that will provide this kind of deep background and coherent understanding of Chiron, Eris or the sign change we are about to live through.

This article is included in a Substack subscription as well as any level Planet Waves membership. Thanks both for your support, taking advantage of the work that I do, and making that work possible.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

Now underway: Family Constellations

Are you struggling to work out family matters? Healing a relationship with a parent or child? Addressing an addiction or relative with a substance issue? Needing a wider context for personal healing? I have something for you.

Family Constellations is the Planet Waves midyear reading. The astrology interprets the Family Hunger Game pattern on the cardinal cross as a main theme of current astrology; I then personalize for all the signs so you know where to look. To this project, I bring the very best of my talent as a minor planet astrologer: that is where the action is right now.

A Self-Therapy Tool

Therapy is expensive, time consuming and often not reliable. Family Constellations is a self-therapy tool that provides many different resources, spanning from homeopathy to kinship to healing from addiction and prescription medicine.

I introduced the Family Hunger Game two years ago as part of a discussion of the impact of alcoholism on the family structure. It’s about a cluster of minor planets in Capricorn with centaur Pholus at the helm: three generations, small cause, big effect, and the power of addiction to cause multigenerational disruption. In this reading, I pay special attention to the matrilineal line — the line of mothers. This is where ancient evolutionary history is contained.

“Eric has been deeply dedicated to astrology for decades, and his prolific work is based on the application of astrology to the living field of human experience — bringing awareness to the journey of deepening and awakening, both individual and collective.”

— Melanie Reinhart, author of Chiron and the Healing Journey

The Need for More than Astrology

However, this astrology calls for more than reading charts. I’ve invited in many guest presenters to join me, on topics that include the wisdom of the grandmothers and the grandfathers, somatic therapy, homeopathy, A Course in Miracles, kinship and healing sexual abuse. I will most likely be delivering presentations well into July.

Interviews are already being posted; astrology readings will begin to go up today with a general introduction to the Family Hunger Game pattern.

The Matter of ‘Digital Products’

I know you may be sick of “digital products.” But “digital products” usually have two properties. One is that they come in digital form. The other is that they tend to be biased, dishonest, overpriced, dumbed down and designed to hook the algorithm rather than help you. Family Constellations meets the first qualification but not any of the others. It is based on the the very best of what I have learned and delivers the transparency and accessibility that you expect from me and the people I know and respect.

Thank you for your business and your trust.

Family Constellations is included with the upgrade to Substack Founding Member, along with the 2026 annual Inner Light — Inner Peace. It’s a fantastic deal!

Weekly Horoscope for June 18, 2026, by Eric Francis

Today is horoscope 1,609, the weekly for June 18, 2026. Detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. Subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community Member at PlanetWaves.net. The Planet Waves horoscope premiered May 1, 1995 and has run continuously in many formats since that date. This is our 31st anniversary edition.

ARIES Sun + Rising