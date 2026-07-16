Starcast: In the end, a matter of courage. And — the NDAA's proposed high-level merger of U.S. and Israeli militaries.

Parker Theater at SUNY New Paltz. Photo by Eric Francis.

Playing back the podcast above a little while ago, asking myself if I’d missed anything, I figured it out. The the lion of Leo represents Israel in the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act.

Please pardon any typos. This has not gone through copy editing.

Hello from New York,

This post is an early supplement to Thursday night’s edition of Planet Waves. In the player above is tonight’s edition of Starcast. I have finally figured out what this thing is about after watching this develop for the past year and doing presentations on it all week.

On the personal level, Jupiter in Leo is the element of courage.

On the global level, Jupiter in Leo conjunct Vulcanus is a stark warning about the proposed and pending merger of the United States and Israeli militaries, in the National Defense Authorization Act — pending as we speak.

Maybe you haven’t been getting emails from people about this issue, but I have. And the meaning just popped out of the astrology like one of those Magic Eye books. Jupiter in Leo — the lion, or Ari — as in the Lion of Judah — is a major historical and cultural symbol for Israel. And Jupiter conjunct ultra-slow-mover Vulcanus in Leo is Leo with the power of a volcano. Here is a classic image for you:

This aspect is one thing without Vulcanus in the picture. It’s another thing with it — and it’s right there.

Of this point, which orbits in 663 years, Arlene Kramer wrote that it stands for, “All that is mighty and powerful. Strength. Intensity. If a sentence has the word mighty or powerful in it, the planetary signature will have Vulcanus in it.”

Please see any of the videos below for details on how this looks in the chart. I’ve said that Jupiter will expose a power dynamic that already exists — Pluto in Aquarius opposite Vulcanus in Leo. This is it.

Section 219 or 1217

There’s a provision being called Section 219 or 1217, which would enact into law this proposed merger. It reads to me like the language of some “public-private partnership.”

It would be on the level of command and control, ordinary intelligence, A.I. systems, and procurement. The proposed merger is on the highest levels and, from what I am reading, removes any control or influence from Congress in terms of day-to-day operations. The power is likely to be put into corporate hands.

Congress could repeal this provision, but that would take the President’s signature, and this is not a two-way street, cousins. And databases, once handed over, cannot be repealed nor can their use be blocked or curtailed.

As I understand it, this proposal would put all American intel data into the hands of the Israelis, who are already spying on the U.S. in wild fashion. This issue is not breaking the surface — the facade — of the corporate press.

You can read about it in two posts on The Foghorn Express Substack, here, and here. By the time you read this, the issue will have likely changed, but you should know about it — and maybe make a few calls.

I suspect this proposal is the formalization of something long extant (which we first witnessed the effects of on Sept. 11, 2001), but nonetheless, it must be stopped.

This is optimistic. It’s not going to be so even.

Massive Consolidation of Power

The “leadership” in Washington is taking every opportunity to consolidate total power. Nothing is in the way except maybe us, and I don’t hear too much from us.

It’s pretty much an “all in” situation where people (as in senators, congressmen and agency heads) who might object don’t want to be left out in the cold. This is Trumpism, which is pretty much identical to every other kind of totalitarianism historically: it always comes down to, if you can’t beat ‘em, then join ‘em.

This Substack post contains a new audio presentation, and three of my videos so far in including a very short tour of the chart immediately below. Stay tuned for the official Planet Waves mailings mid-afternoon (Substack) and at about 5 pm (PW in-house mailings).

Plenty of Astrology Coming

We have a lot of astrology for you tonight, including a special horoscope column dedicated to interpreting the Jupiter opposite Pluto basket pattern.

As I’ve already worked quite a week of “hiatus,” I will be discussing the NDAA situation and the Israeli-U.S. merger on a short edition of Planet Waves FM late on Friday.

Note, you are unlikely to hear about this from any other astrology presenter because either they don’t know about it or if they do, they’re afraid to say something. And remember, it has not cracked the surface of the corporate news and will not until it’s a done deal, just in time for too late.

Thank you to all who contribute to, patronize and support Planet Waves in ways large and small.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ — we are all related.

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