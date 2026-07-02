Planet Waves by Eric Francis — Weekly Horoscope for July 2, 2026

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Here is the regular edition of Starcast for July 2, 2026.

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Mars Conjunct Uranus; Jupiter square Chiron

Dear Friend and Reader:

This week’s readings look closely at Mars Conjunct Uranus in Gemini, and the square of Jupiter and Chiron from Leo to Taurus. Next week I will begin coverage of the July 20 alignment, including the Jupiter-Pluto opposition. That will get two weeks of horoscopes plus extended articles and podcasts. Thank you to my subscribers — here on Substack, and on Planet Waves — who sponsor this work, and make it both possible and relevant.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

For the price of a co-pay for one therapy session, you will get new viewpoints, practical ideas, expert opinions, and real help working through family situations. Planet Waves community elders have much to offer in support of your peace of mind.

Thanks to the diversity, generosity and talent of the Planet Waves community, I’ve pulled together wise teachers who have guidance that can help ease the burden of the challenges you may be facing within yourself, or with children, parents or your partner.

This includes special presentations on the Wisdom of the Grandmothers and the Grandfathers, Somatic Therapy, Homeopathy, Adoption and Chemical Dependency. I pay special attention to trauma passed along the maternal line.

This is a timeless resource and a self-therapy tool, as well as a set of astrology readings for all of the signs. I recognize the need for more than astrology, and also include new readings of the Family Constellations pattern.

“Eric has been deeply dedicated to astrology for decades, and his prolific work is based on the application of astrology to the living field of human experience — bringing awareness to the journey of deepening and awakening, both individual and collective.”

— Melanie Reinhart, author of Chiron and the Healing Journey

Thank you for your business and your trust.

Family Constellations is included with the Astrology Pass, the Galaxy Pass, or with upgrade to Substack Founding Member. Substack founders also get other benefits. Write to me or ask in a comment if you have a question.

Weekly Horoscope for July 2, 2026, by Eric Francis

Today is horoscope 1,611, the weekly for July 2, 2026. These are detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. Subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community Member at PlanetWaves.net. The Planet Waves horoscope premiered May 1, 1995 and has run continuously in many formats since that date. This is our 31st anniversary edition.

ARIES Sun + Rising