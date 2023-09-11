Journey Without Distance: Nothing I See Means Anything

Approx. half a century of wax at Sugar Loaf Candles in Sugar Loaf, New York. Sign up for a Planet Waves Backstage Pass , or a Substack Founding Membership, and I’ll send you one of these handmade candles as a gift. Photo by Eric Francis.

Good evening from Kingston.

Tonight’s edition opens up discussion of the Workbook for Students, book two of A Course in Miracles. This consists of 365 daily lessons. In this edition, I consider the first seven, in context of one another and of the larger course.

Each episode in this series will link to the prior one. Tonight’s edition is already the fourth; here is the third, from one week ago (Labor Day). That’s the one that introduces the concept of “a psychological process” from The Starseed Transmissions.

Here is an online version of the workbook. I have a strong preference for books on paper, to step away from the digital glare and go inward — but that’s just me.

If you are having difficulty accessing the audio or clicking through to the links, please reply and I’ll do what I can to help.

With love,