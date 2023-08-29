Journey Without Distance: The Fear of Healing — A Course in Miracles.

The Grandmother Land in late summer. Photo by Eric Francis.

Good afternoon.

This is Episode 2 in a new, occasional series on A Course in Miracles, which I’ve been working with since 1986. The Course is an underlying foundation of my work as an astrologer, and has been since the beginning.

The first edition of the podcast is here.

Each new post will link to the prior one, so you can daisy-chain back in time. I don’t think Substack supports “categories” but if you know that it does, please let me know.

Last week’s edition was one of the most popular posts on this Substack, which comes as a tremendous relief to me. There is interest in spiritual matters. For those who wish to go back into the archive of the previous program (on Pacifica Network), this will get you started.

A Course in Miracles is a teaching about how to deal with impossible situations: the things that seem to have no way out. Not coincidentally, it’s also about relationships, which I will introduce today.

Today’s discussion is based on a chapter that occurs very late in the text (way at the back, Chapter 27) called The Fear of Healing. This is a seemingly complicated situation many find themselves in. This bit of the helps understand why so many people are accusers who struggle for any capacity to forgive.

It also discusses the problem of the split mind, divided against itself, and how to resolve this situation. It is a serious problem now, especially in digital space where people have multiple “identities” and significantly, understanding that identity has nothing to do with self.

“Thus does the miracle undo all things the world attests can never be undone. And hopelessness and death must disappear before the ancient clarion call of life. This call has power far beyond the weak and miserable cry of death and guilt.”

The section opens with this idea:

Is healing frightening? To many, yes. For accusation is a bar to love, and damaged bodies are accusers. They stand firmly in the way of trust and peace, proclaiming that the frail can have no trust and that the damaged have no grounds for peace. Who has been injured by his brother, and could love and trust him still? He has attacked and will attack again. Protect him not, because your damaged body shows that you must be protected from him. To forgive may be an act of charity, but not his due. He may be pitied for his guilt, but not exonerated. And if you forgive him his transgressions, you but add to all the guilt that he has really earned. (ACIM, T-27.II.1:1-10)

The title of the series, Journey Without Distance, is based on this quote from the text:

Can you be separated from your life and your being? The journey to God is merely the reawakening of the knowledge of where you are always, and what you are forever. It is a journey without distance to a goal that has never changed. Truth can only be experienced. It cannot be described and it cannot be explained. I can make you aware of the conditions of truth, but the experience is of God. Together we can meet its conditions, but truth will dawn upon you of itself.