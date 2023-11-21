Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Starcast from Planet Waves
Last moments of Scorpio; Venus opposite Chiron
0:00
-20:13

Last moments of Scorpio; Venus opposite Chiron

This is an open-edition STARCAST.
Nov 21, 2023
Kitty at witchy store in Sugar Loaf, New York. Photo by Eric.

Here is an off-schedule STARCAST, open to everyone.

Somewhere in Between is Now Available for Preorder

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