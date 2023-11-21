Last moments of Scorpio; Venus opposite Chiron

Starcast from Planet WavesLast moments of Scorpio; Venus opposite Chiron241×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -20:13-20:13Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Last moments of Scorpio; Venus opposite ChironThis is an open-edition STARCAST.Nov 21, 202324ShareTranscriptKitty at witchy store in Sugar Loaf, New York. Photo by Eric.Here is an off-schedule STARCAST, open to everyone.Somewhere in Between is Now Available for PreorderDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksStarcast from Planet WavesExploring the Planet and the PlanetsExploring the Planet and the PlanetsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesPlanet Waves by Eric Francis — Monthly Horoscope for July 2026 Jun 25 • Eric Francis CoppolinoPlanet Waves by Eric Francis — Chiron enters Taurus — weekly horoscope for June 18, 2026 — with open access solstice StarcastJun 18 • Eric Francis CoppolinoStarcast: Gemini New Moon followup; War of Hormuz allegedly over; Israel, pissed off as usual; Uranus at the bending; Chiron changing signsJun 16 • Eric Francis CoppolinoPlanet Waves by Eric Francis — Weekly Horoscope for June 11, 2026 — open accessJun 11 • Eric Francis CoppolinoPlanet Waves by Eric Francis — Weekly Horoscope for June 4, 2026 Jun 4 • Eric Francis CoppolinoPlanet Waves by Eric Francis — Weekly Horoscope for May 28, 2026 May 28 • Eric Francis CoppolinoJune Monthly Horoscope by Eric FrancisMay 21 • Eric Francis CoppolinoPlanet Waves by Eric Francis — Horoscope for May 14, 2026 May 14 • Eric Francis Coppolino