Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers find your horoscope at My Account. An essay about the current astrology has also been distributed separately. The photos look better on a computer or tablet; so does the article layout. Tap the headline!

Sunrise over the Catskill Mountains. Photo by Eric Francis.

Dear Friend and Reader:

This mailing contains the May monthly horoscope, below all the other features. The horoscope and corresponding article (sent separately) are based on the chart for Uranus entering Gemini. This is the next to last of many major changes of our era. In approximately 18 months or so, we’re experiencing sign changes of Jupiter, Saturn, Chiron, Uranus, Neptune, Pluto and Sedna. I don’t even know how you would figure out when the last time anything like this happened before.

In the midst of this are the twin conjunctions of Saturn + Neptune + Borasisi, and Chiron + Eris. This is a lot of fancy planetary jargon you would have to work to understand, or you can observe the world we are living in. The astrology and the condition of the planet reflect on one another.

The problem with considering “the times we’re in” is that only a few people seem to be noticing how strange things are. So we need the astrology to say oh by the way, pay attention to how strange things are proceeding. The environment tends to be wholly transparent, unless something changes faster than usual (a big jolt) or you use some kind of special technique or instrument to measure (in our case, astrology).

This week’s tragedy involving my old friend Dave Wilcock is a reminder of how much stress we are under. Most people “feel it but don’t feel it.” The water got hot so slowly, nobody knew when to scream. So you really have to listen for when the people around you are calling for help — and notice when you need help — and ask for it.

Planet Waves is here to help and checks email through the weekend.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

PS — Engagement (likes, comments, and especially restacks) within the first hour of posting signals to Substack that the content is valuable, increasing the likelihood that the article will be featured or recommended to new readers. Please help us grow by liking and commenting. Thank you.

The astrology chart for Uranus entering Gemini is in the video.

My bird inventory for the year so far is: Bluejay, what I call “blondjay,” or a critter that looks like a bluejay but it’s a light tannish color, crow, cardinal, geese, sparrow, dove, junco, brown headed cow bird (really, very prettty, brown head with shiny black body but no cows seen in the area) turkey, hawk, vulture, blackbird, red wing blackbird and a weird bushy gray bird with a thick tail that chows down on all the seeds that the other birds leave behind.

Photo by Eric Francis.

The former Astrology Studio / Birthday Reading series has been replaced by the “In Motion” series of sign readings, published throughout the year. These readings include your solar return but go much beyond that idea, looking at transits that develop in your chart over the next 12 to 14 months. A solar return is the positions of the planets on one day; I am looking at movement throughout the whole year. In Motion readings are offered separately and also included with the Astrology Pass and the Galaxy Pass.

Get a grip. Get a reading. Better than therapy for less than the co-pay. With a micro astrology book written just for you.

My Inner Light - Inner Peace readings offer detailed, sensitive and human-centered readings that cover events lasting years into the future. That’s because so many important transits begin in 2026. In this reading, you will learn about the effects of Uranus, Neptune, Pluto and Chiron, as well as many of the smaller planets that are important factors in the mix.

From the May Horoscope: Taurus Sun + Rising

You are somewhat famous for your conflicting values, though few would ever call you out on this. It’s difficult for you or anyone to notice because you present such a steady and consistent exterior — even to yourself. I’ve known the health conscious Taurus who can’t stop smoking, and the one who cannot reconcile loving to stay up late, wanting to get up early and always needing enough sleep. The strict monogamist who loves casual sex, the stingy spendthrift, and the one who is both moralist and liberationist. Whatever form this takes for you, it slows you down by instigating inner conflict. That’s the constant chatter of your mind — the mind of a body-centered person. It’s not that others can’t get a handle on you; eventually those who love you figure you out. But it’s more difficult for you to navigate yourself. Your ruling planet Venus and Uranus simultaneously entering the angle of your chart associated with attitude and values is going to disrupt this whole process, which may be annoying at first but which will be liberating as soon as you allow it to be. You may also finally get some perspective on how much you’ve changed since the years right before the 2020 lockdown. Or rather, how much you’ve been pushed by your environment to be someone different, and someone who you are not. Find a way to go back in time 10 years and make contact with the person you were then. Look for artifacts of what in truth was a prior lifetime. You will be amazed how much you’ve changed, or rather, been forced to adapt in ways you would never have volunteered for. Then you will have an idea what you need to recover and retrieve and bring into the present moment.

Get your full Taurus reading for just $33 — detailed and easy to follow video , where I do the chart live on video .

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Planet Waves for May 2026 — By Eric Francis

Today is horoscope 1,602. Detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. Subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community Member at PlanetWaves.net.

ARIES Sun + Rising

It’s been said you miss too much these days if you stop and think. But you must. And not just think, but feel, and use all of your senses. The sham of robot cognition filters out all of the bandwidths of thought and communication that lead humans to understand what we are trying to get across to one another. Dogs’ understanding of human language is partly dependent upon their ability to hear tone and inflection, see facial expression (especially in the eyes) and other factors that color meaning, and draw inferences that are not dependent upon the definitions of words. Humans are the same way, though we think we’re ‘smarter’. Uranus entering the language and mind angle of your solar chart will make you want to push the literal and the allegedly provable. Yet your most accurate perceptions and your most meaningful creative acts will come from setting aside what can be proven, measured, quantified and evaluated by logic, which present a narrow perspective on knowledge and minimal proof. As of this writing there are still eight major influences in your Sun or rising sign, and most of them are slow-movers that are driving the entire society forward. Never underestimate the influence that the digital environment is having on your self-concept and your experience of your body. It colors your every thought and perception, which is why full-spectrum thinking is the only way through our current wild maze with your humanity intact. Whether or not resistance is futile, you don’t want your existence to be determined by the Borg, nor to have it set limits on your bliss.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

TAURUS Sun + Rising

You are somewhat famous for your conflicting values, though few would ever call you out on this. It’s difficult for you or anyone to notice because you present such a steady and consistent exterior — even to yourself. I’ve known the health conscious Taurus who can’t stop smoking, and the one who cannot reconcile loving to stay up late, wanting to get up early and always needing enough sleep. The strict monogamist who loves casual sex, the stingy spendthrift, and the one who is both moralist and liberationist. Whatever form this takes for you, it slows you down by instigating inner conflict. That’s the constant chatter of your mind — the mind of a body-centered person. It’s not that others can’t get a handle on you; eventually those who love you figure you out. But it’s more difficult for you to navigate yourself. Your ruling planet Venus and Uranus simultaneously entering the angle of your chart associated with attitude and values is going to disrupt this whole process, which may be annoying at first but which will be liberating as soon as you allow it to be. You may also finally get some perspective on how much you’ve changed since the years right before the 2020 lockdown. Or rather, how much you’ve been pushed by your environment to be someone different, and someone who you are not. Find a way to go back in time 10 years and make contact with the person you were then. Look for artifacts of what in truth was a prior lifetime. You will be amazed how much you’ve changed, or rather, been forced to adapt in ways you would never have volunteered for. Then you will have an idea what you need to recover and retrieve and bring into the present moment.

Looking for guidance, reassurance or company? Visit the Astrology Boutique.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

GEMINI Sun + Rising

You have a language you use to communicate with yourself, and it’s a language no other person can understand. You have your own words, concepts and symbols that serve as dependable inner references that have followed you throughout your life. Uranus entering your sign will shake things up for you, adding a diversity of new viewpoints. It’s almost as if Gemini goes from the sign of the twins to the sign of sextuplets. You may not like this idea. Yet what it means is that you will have to take a more circumspect view of yourself and the world. That means seeing things from multiple viewpoints, and going beyond the world of dualism. And there’s something much better: the mysterious, distant planet Sedna has already taken up residence in Gemini. It will soon be met by a conjunction from Uranus and come under full activation. Sedna is about environmental awareness. By that, I mean full-spectrum sensitivity to the total environment around you. This may seem like an overwhelming idea. In truth, it will come as a relief, letting off considerable pressure. That pressure is coming from two mental maneuvers: one is feeling the need to cut off because you feel so over-extended into the digital nervous system. The other is a sense of isolation. Uranus plus Sedna will open you up to a much wider community, and the desire to be closer to people. This is controversial in a time when people are hiding under the covers and calling it cool. Another way to describe this is the expansion of your consciousness. To roll with this is not about categorization or data; it’s about seeing the patterns in your life and in the world around you. That will be your superpower.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

Astrology that’s better than therapy. Visit the Astrology Boutique.

CANCER Sun + Rising

You are among those with a rich inner life, with what I would call a strong inner voice. That is exceedingly rare in the inside-out universe of digital existence, where people leave diary entries written on the wall and casually do sexual performances with hundreds or thousands of people watching. One way your tendency to be interior is depicted astrologically (beside being a hermit crab in its shell) is you have Gemini as your immediately preceding sign. Such describes what’s going on in the often-hidden interior of your awareness. Gemini is a human sign, not a critter or creature, and so that means you have human presence and a clear inner voice within you. Yet while your voice may be within, think of your mind as an environment that you live inside of — not something you contain. I know your mind seems like it’s “in your head” but that’s not really true. It’s far larger than you are; it filters your perception of all the space around you, all the people, and the entire perceivable universe. It is the environment in which you live, and you create that whole experience with your awareness. And with the arrival of Venus and Uranus (joining Sedna, the ultra-strange planet of environmental awareness), it’s about to become a lively place. There will be so much going on, and such a multitude of presence, that you must find new outlets and ways to capture your ideas in meaningful ways. With the thunder and fanfare currently happening in your house of career and reputation — that would be Aries — you will get the juice you need not just to aspire to great things, but to do them.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

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LEO Sun + Rising

Your social life is about to become the most interesting it’s been in a long time, perhaps ever. Fortunately you like the attention, you can handle all kinds of people and you’re not put off by those who are a little weird. In fact you like them because they make you seem all the more normal (when you’re not, it’s just a matter of contrast). It’s a little like you’re moving to California in some legendary age, with the full complement of weirdos, normies, the rich, and the poor, running the gamut from Jerry Garcia to Ronald Reagan. As this new cast of characters arrives, be sure to evaluate them carefully. Sort out who is trustworthy and who is not from direct experience. Extend enough personal credit to give people a chance to reveal themselves; set them up to show you who they are. This is essential because the main influence shifting the story is Uranus entering your 11th place. In total, the human social environment is at risk of never recovering from the criminal agenda of Mark Zuckerbot, who stole most of your friends, sold them ads, and left you with a profile and too many “friends” and nobody to have lunch with. That said, there is an equal if not greater concentration brewing in one of your best houses — Aries on the 9th. This is about your personal religion of self-actualization, and it’s just on fire right now. So the real opportunity here is for you to experiment with who you are, both privately and publicly. Uranus in Gemini is your opportunity to experiment with the many new expressions of your being in a social context and test them out. Most people try to pretend to be who they were yesterday and a new haircut is a bold experiment. This will be much better.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

VIRGO Sun + Rising

The word “disruptive” gets used too much in our digital era as some kind of net positive when it’s pretty much all we get. As an earth sign, you have those days when enough is enough. That said, you know you need a shakeup, and Uranus crossing the midheaven angle of your solar chart will give you just that. This will be exciting and you may finally feel like you’re in tune with the times. You’re likely to experience the temptation to go forward in all directions, and to do 10 things when two or three are usually enough. Far as I can see, doing that will not get the result you want. The ingredient you need — which everyone will benefit from, but you must put to immediate use — is awareness and sensitivity (the sensory kind) directed at whatever you consider to be your business community. There’s a wonderful old book called Gifts of Unknown Things by Lyall Watson (1939-2008). One of its adventures is a fishing expedition by some Indonesian natives. An old man, the oldest of the fishermen, jumps off the side of the boat and descends a few feet and stays under the water for a little while. When he pops up, he knows where to find the fish — he was listening for them, and could hear them moving underwater. That’s the way you need to approach career decisions: with sensitivity to your environment first. Take the time to stop, look and listen, and to let your subtle senses provide you with something far better than the usual data the world operates on. This will feel like more than a hunch but you have the ability to tap into something deeper than worldly knowledge. Use it well.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

LIBRA Sun + Rising

Depending on how you count, there are eight major factors in your opposite sign Aries. This is a real confrontation. It’s more than most people can handle, but as the human blow torch you have amazing energy reserves and more flexibility than you imagine. Still, it’s a lot to sort out. And you need a wide mental space to process it all. You also need larger concepts that allow for the wildly random quality of the environment. The usual categories cannot possibly contain everything you’re experiencing. If you’re feeling strain, that’s what it’s likely to be. Most people are caught in their private cosmos of self-limiting notions of how the world should be, worrying about the Democrats and the Republicans as if those things actually exist. The arrival of Uranus in your fellow air sign Gemini will help you broaden your perspective by a few dimensions. The combination of Venus, Uranus and ultra-strange, ultra-slow Sedna (11,408- year-orbit) is offering you a vast library of ideas, concepts, and paradigms. It would be better if you were not guided by necessity or urgency but rather by curiosity and creative impulse. That is, the desire to make something, or to go somewhere. Necessity has a way of narrowing the possibilities. What will bring in money? What can I use to patch the roof? This can spark ingenuity but it’s not a lot of fun. The whole profit model is just so boring and it’s shredding the planet and creating a soul-sucking spiritual vortex. You need the approach that emits love, not that vacuums it in. To create is to offer, not to withhold. You dearly need to live in a bigger world, and you’ll be much happier there.

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SCORPIO Sun + Rising

It may seem like the whole world is demanding your attention and total submission to what you must do. You’re being summoned to be one with your work. And how bad is that, really, in the greater realm of events on the planet? It’s a good place to be. You may at times think you were born for a life of frozen margaritas, but the problem with that way of existence is that it’s irrelevant. You are not irrelevant, and you’re being called to participate in the urgent challenges of our time. Meanwhile on another wavelength, you may think that the world has you in its crosshairs or is in some way singling you out. That is not true. Rather, what you’re really feeling is the need to express your particular calling or the particular talent that you have to offer. That’s the part that requires attention. Professional ballet dancers go on vacation with their trainer and take class every day, for example, in a hotel conference room reserved for the purpose. FBI agents, similarly, are always on the job, even when they’re out for pizza with the kids. So what is this thing you’re being called to do, or this way you’re being called to participate? The chances are that you know, but have a problem similar to what many others face: getting out of your own way. For you, that means getting out of an idea of who you are — meaning your self-concept — and also, an idea of who you are within your relationships. One of the biggest secrets people think they keep is the way they want to be known. Even at its best, this is a picture of you, in miniature. Part of being something other than that miniature model of yourself means confronting the world in a new way, and allowing it to confront you. How frightening is that?

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

All Scorpios Love Astrology

SAGITTARIUS Sun + Rising

You have managed to keep to yourself for a long time. By that I mean you have used your capacity to live in a kind of ‘world apart’, perhaps of a creative activity or some special kind of fun you like to have. There are a number of possibilities, including taking risks you don’t want others to know about, whether in real time and space or in the virtual world. Use that as a metaphor and you’ll see what it fits in your life. What’s about to happen is that you’re going to be drawn out of whatever that inner environment is. This may come as a shock, a surprise or an invitation to adventure. What they have in common is the sudden involvement with other people and ideas that are unfamiliar to you. You might feel like whatever this development is will take you out of some inner process or deeply personal activity. However, seen from another point of view, you can think of it as the full expression of what you’re doing. It’s an opportunity to go from the art studio to the gallery or the installation, where people can see what you’ve created. If your current state is not creative in that sense, then the invitation could be to turn a personal game into an outer world adventure of some kind. In any event, the general direction of travel is out of yourself and into some kind of community involvement. Get ready for the presence of a diversity of new people in your world, who will bring what seem like wild ideas and unusual opportunities. Be patient and perceive, and walk the line between trusting and skeptical. Some people have your best interests at heart, but not everyone.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

CAPRICORN Sun + Rising

Gemini is your 6th house, what traditional astrologers call the house of work and wellbeing. It has an extremely strong service ethic. The earliest roots of the 6th go to military service and battlefield medicine (which is why today it’s associated with going to work, going to the massage therapist or getting your teeth cleaned). Of all the signs, Gemini is a great one to have on the 6th place. Despite your practical and earthy nature, and your love of gardening, trees and goats and perhaps stonemasonry, you have exceptional communication talents. In one expression of your soul, you’re a kind of earth gnome or hobbit who knows how to stack up treasure. You are equally comfortable in the world of data, ideas, communications and our current cosmos of fleeting data. The two serve like polarities: your earthy side to keep you rooted into your body and planetary experience, and your airy side to give you a passport into what is called the ‘noosphere’, or the world of all human data. This is truly a superpower. And it’s about to get turned on and turned up. Uranus arrives in Gemini on Saturday, to stay for seven years. It will be preceded by Venus (a fast mover, but in this case the advance team, reminding you to stay grounded in positive affection and love — and the earthy realm). And it has been preceded by the very strange planet Sedna, which is about heightened environmental sensitivity. Uranus will rapidly accelerate your information metabolism. For this to happen safely, you need to utilize your heightened perception (a gift of Sedna). Imagine piloting a spacecraft through a debris field. You must be perceptive on many levels and go beyond the ordinary senses without losing contact with them. That’s about where you are now.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

AQUARIUS Sun + Rising

If astrology means anything — and it seems to — you’re about to enter the most creative phase of your life so far. A lot of energy is coming your way. This is true for all of society, though I’m here to tell you that it will enter your life by way of one of the best houses, the 5th (for you, Gemini), which is about creativity, pleasure, play, children and your inner child. This house also covers risk-taking activities, from going to Vegas to bungee jumping to flying around on your Jet Ski (you probably don’t have one, but you get the idea). The common theme is a playful approach to existence, and the willingness to take risks. I mean this in the sense that children work by playing and adults play through making art. Yet there is something else going on. Uranus is joining the ultra-slow-moving planet Sedna, newly in Gemini. Uranus will be there for seven years, and Sedna for about 60 years. Sedna describes an intuitive, even telepathic, connection to the environment — which in the case of Gemini is the mental environment. Uranus will ramp this up and for you, drive the experience of rapid inputs and outputs. This will happen so fast that you’ll need to master the art of pattern recognition. You cannot go one thing at a time. And you also cannot fake this; a pattern recognized provides useful, actionable information unavailable any other way. In a creative environment, it will help you understand something about what you want to create. Society is in rough shape right now, as are many individuals. In a sense, any form of pattern recognition is a modality of art. As a great philosopher once said, “To have a disease without its symptoms is to be immune. No society has ever known enough about its actions to have developed immunity to its new extensions or technologies. Today we have begun to sense that art may be able to provide such immunity.”

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

PISCES Sun + Rising

Home has never been more important, for you or for the world. Home is the environment where you live, where you rest, and probably where you work. It is your headquarters. Uranus is now arriving on your home angle — the 4th place, which for you is Gemini. Your living space must direct reflection and expression of who you are in your own particular way. Most people’s homes are pretty normal; they seem designed for luxury and comfort rather than for utility. Any originality tends to be in the decor rather than in the purpose they serve. Comfort is nice, though I suggest you lean into your use of home and the arrangement of space for wider purposes. Ideally the space you live in is a direct expression of who you are. You might take the weekend and rearrange things that have been in the same place for a long time. If something is dusty, or you haven’t used it for months, get it out of the way; first clear the space and then figure out what to do with it. However, there’s something more — a much wider concept of what home means. I can offer two ideas. First, your little patch of the Earth; the part of the planet you call your own. Expand and allow all of that to be home. What is going on around you? What is changing in the wider world around you? Second, you live in a mental environment more than any other. It’s true you need food, water, sleep and stuff to do your work, though the thing that defines how you perceive these seemingly different things is your consciousness. That is your actual home. And you have much influence over what happens there. Take care of it and it will take care of you.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.