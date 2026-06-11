Planet Waves by Eric Francis — Weekly Horoscope for June 11, 2026 — open access

Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers find your horoscope at My Account. An article about the current astrology has also been distributed separately and is also at My Account. If you’re looking for this week’s horoscope, scroll down.

Ealton Pond, high summer. Photo by Eric Francis.

Gemini New Moon Opposite the Galactic Center

Dear Friend and Reader:

This week’s horoscope (below) is about the New Moon opposite the Galactic Core.

This is the time of year when the core of our galaxy is visible from much of the Northern Hemisphere. Folks down under get the most spectacular views, but at least we Yankees get a peek for a few months. On Saturday we will experience the Moon-Sun conjunction in Gemini opposite the Galactic Core in Sagittarius, so this seems like a good time to float the topic.

The astronomical and mythical details of our galaxy as I know them are great fun, though suffice it to say that at the core of the thing is a supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A*. It does not have nearly enough gravity to hold our big spiral home together. Something else is doing that; I suspect that therein lies the secret of gravity, so far as elusive as “the aether.” The theorized thing that holds galaxies together is described as another elusive substance sans field or particle: dark matter.

There is a lot of energy behind this New Moon. More in the article sent separately, and posted to the Planet Waves home page.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

Coming Soon from Planet Waves: A self-therapy product to help with healing family patterns.

This year’s Planet Waves Midyear Reading examines family patterns and family constellations. We will use astrology to map our way back four generations, study your current environment to see who represents whom, consider substance abuse issues, repeating patterns in relationships. I will develop themes I’ve been developing in the Family Hunger Game series of articles. Available for a special pre-release price! Check your email for an announcement or tap here or on the image to learn more.

Included with upgrade to Substack Founding Member, along with the 2026 annual Inner Light — Inner Peace. It’s a deal!

Weekly Horoscope for June 11, 2026, by Eric Francis

Today is horoscope 1,608, the weekly for June 11, 2026. Detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. Subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community Member at PlanetWaves.net. The Planet Waves horoscope premiered May 1, 1995 and has run continuously in many formats since that date. This is our 31st anniversary edition.

ARIES Sun + Rising

Keep your ideas on a human scale, and remember you’re communicating with people and not the universe itself. That means speak in concrete, tangible terms about issues and situations that you and close partners understand. If you do that, you may end up discussing difficult legacy material, and that will need to be handled carefully. Think: less is more. Imagine a short, meaningful conversation that defines a topic that you can come back to, rather than a deep dive. What you have is an ideal moment to contemplate your own healing needs and how they might influence your relationships. And “the universe itself” is the vast, endless, oppressive digital environment that has swallowed all of existence. You can do yourself a big favor by keeping all intimate conversations off of the internet in any form. Assassinate your dating apps. Stick to physical existence. You will love it.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

TAURUS Sun + Rising

Mars in your sign is calling for a bold approach to existence, and allowing yourself to feel focused desire. The vague craving for sugar or attention does not count. Wanting to do something physical, wanting to meet that person or critter, needing to solve a problem — those all count. There is the added factor of Venus, about to be in Leo, which is tugging at you saying this might be dangerous; when you state what you want, even to yourself, you expose a vulnerability. You might feel like you’re inviting a power struggle, or giving someone power over you. Your desires are your property whether fulfilled or not. Your needs are your responsibility, and you have the privilege of enlisting the support of others. At times, you’re a practical person, and the current planetary set up is calling for a focused and tangible response to the world you’re in.

Looking for guidance, reassurance or company? Visit the Astrology Boutique.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

GEMINI Sun + Rising. The reading above is worth your 70 minutes!

The Gemini New Moon is face-to-face with the Galactic Center — the core of our Milky Way galaxy. This describes a relationship you live with all the time. While Gemini is said to be associated with matters simple, local and easily understood, you live in a wide world. This often leads you to shrink things down and stick to your little nook or maze. Yet you’re being invited out of your known existence into a wider sense of what your purpose is. This statement may seem vague, when described in this way. And it’s true that most such invitations are missed because they are so sublime, or just feel like a tug at your sleeve. Callings come in two ways: some distinct opportunity, event or incident (whether “bad” or “good”); and that little hint, clue, message or idea. And they are often missed for this reason. There are flavors other than salty, sweet and hot.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

Astrology that’s better than therapy. Visit the Astrology Boutique.

CANCER Sun + Rising

Only you know the truth of who you are inside, and that’s becoming increasingly difficult to see and feel. With all of the discussions about distorted body morphology and vast amounts of time spent in the online environment, there’s one thing I don’t hear much about: how consciousness is being vacuumed out of our bodies and into “the cloud.” The Gemini New Moon is boldly stating: Get back into your internal existence. This may feel awkward. You might feel like the interior you is a room you’ve left closed for some reason. There is definitely a reason, which is that something has been taken from you. You need that something, and when you discover it, you will want more of it. But it’s not the kind of thing you can forward to someone. If you’re inclined, you may write a poem or draw a sketch. But that will mostly be meaningful to you.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

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Photo by Eric Francis.

LEO Sun + Rising

It’s essential at this time that you focus on direct human experience in your social dimension of life. I don’t know where you live. There are places that feel like the neutron bomb went off, leaving just the buildings and no people. There are other places that feel like they’re inhabited by algorithms and LLMs in seemingly human bodies. There are other places that seem about the same as they always did, but I can’t name too many of them. How you respond to the idea of “direct human experience” will depend on your environment, though I mean face to face engagement with others. This must include some element of spontaneity: of doing what you didn’t plan, including with some people you don’t know well or just met an hour ago. I realize this may seem as bold as crossing the Atlantic Ocean in a raft. But rest assured, it’s safer and easier.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

VIRGO Sun + Rising

Various forces are trying to pop, pry or jolt you out of the tight spot you seem to be in. This may not be comfortable, but Virgo is nothing if not adaptable and durable. However, once you’re set in your ways, it’s not easy to get out; hence all the use of leverage and pressure and cosmic persuasion. The thing to remember is that comfort is not comfortable. It is impossible to live in the past, though you might think you can. And your spirit is calling you to be free in a way that involves action and participation rather than being shorn of responsibility. You want to be engaged with life; you were born for service, and you will serve one way or another. Yet what you get is considerable sway over where and how. Let it be with people you love, for a purpose that you love.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

LIBRA Sun + Rising

Sunday’s Gemini New Moon will be a breath of fresh air. Now it’s up to you to breathe. That means looking and feeling beyond what you think are your possibilities. This may be a stretch; the world feels especially jammed up right now, like there is no space between anyone’s thoughts or ideas. About 20 million YouTube videos are uploaded every day, which is perfectly outrageous and beyond human comprehension. Worse is the fact that only 2% of these get any views. This situation is reflective of a much wider mental environment where we’re flooded with information, disinformation and general data chaos. The doorway that opens will be within you, into a place that is away from all of that chaos and confusion. Gemini says work on a small to modest scale, emphasizing meaning rather than loudness or how many people you might connect with. This is about you.

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SCORPIO Sun + Rising

As I’ve done my best to remind you many times, everything is a matter of negotiation. It’s true that people can seem hard-headed, and as one born under the fixed water sign, you have a streak of that yourself. The first thing you can do is to be negotiable. You can go into a situation knowing what you want. But please don’t determine that there is just one and only one outcome that’s acceptable. I suggest you do some exercises, a little yoga of the mind. In any situation, what are the points you’re willing to compromise on? What is the one point where you’re not willing to compromise, and why does it get that distinction? Is there some profound reason that it’s a deal-breaker, or is it really a proverbial red herring — that is, disagreement for its own sake? There’s no room for that in a happy life.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

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Photo by Eric Francis.

SAGITTARIUS Sun + Rising

This weekend’s New Moon in your opposite sign Gemini will hold up a mirror that reflects back something you may not recognize. That something is ordinary. As someone born under what I consider to be the most cosmic sign (see this week’s article about the Galactic Core), ordinary is not part of your vocabulary. I propose that it would be a great addition to your personal lexicon. Let’s start with doing things for their own sake. In partnership, let the focus be on garden variety life on the smallest scale possible. I am in love with a phrase that does not originate in standard Spanish, which rocker Perry Farrell invented: “Ritual de lo Habitual.” For him, it meant the ritual of the customary (with a warning about substance abuse); and also honoring the sacredness of that which is the most ordinary. In relationships, making food, eating food, and resetting the kitchen are equal. Making love and making the bed both deserve attention and respect.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

CAPRICORN Sun + Rising

Your ruling planet Saturn in Aries is now putting the brakes on a runaway emotional reaction of some kind. The psychic state you’re getting control of seems to emerge from a pattern from your distant family. That’s the part that may be elusive; some are more aware and some are less aware of the strange power of legacy material transmitted down the generations. It does not come just from your parents. They struggled with the same things that you’re struggling with, but with fewer options and less in the way of resources. We are also more aware of the negative power of substance use and abuse, which continues to impact generation after generation. And while it seems that our parents could not be as aware of or as honest about the sexual element of their problem, the sad truth is that we still struggle to do so in the environment where we find ourselves. The current net effect of Saturn may feel like depression or suppression. Really, it’s here to cool off a reaction that often seems to be out of control. Keep your body warm, meanwhile, and get near some water.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

Photo by Eric Francis.

AQUARIUS Sun + Rising

The Gemini New Moon takes place in your fellow air sign, and in the zone of your chart associated with pleasure, play and creative experience. Gemini is about words and conversation. It’s also about all things local: neighbors and conversations over the backyard fence; neighborhood business and shopping on foot; farmer’s markets and food trucks. All of that will set you free in ways you have forgotten are possible. As an Aquarius, you’re especially susceptible to infiltration and psychic conversion by the digital environment. The effects it’s had on you may be imperceptible, though happily, you will discover them as you encounter the freedom of the physical world. You may decide there is nothing more fun than face-to-face conversation. Pay special attention to critters and the ideas of small children. They still have a kind of vitality and perception that will teach you everything you need to learn.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

PISCES Sun + Rising

This weekend’s New Moon in Gemini happens in your 4th place, said by the ancients to represent “the end of the matter.” Therefore, allow what is ending to end and have faith that this will serve you well. The Moon-Sun connection mirrors the Galactic Core in your area of vocation, profession and ‘career’. It represents condensing the spiritual power of the galaxy as an immediate, visceral and inner connection. By condense, I mean something like leaving crystals out under the Full Moon. But this is leaving the Moon and the Sun under the light of our galactic body to draw in a little of that intuitive and unspeakable spiritual strength that she offers. Resist the temptation to put this experience into words. Find some other form, for now, to express yourself. Make some changes to your home. Experience the joy of cleaning the yard or a closet.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.