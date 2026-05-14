Planet Waves by Eric Francis — Horoscope for May 14, 2026

Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers find your horoscope at My Account. An essay about the current astrology has also been distributed separately. The photos look better on a computer or tablet; so does the article layout. Tap the headline!

Tribute to Ceres: Still Life with Spoons. Photo by efc.

Note to readers: Monday, I published an short article and a video (to illustrate the article) about Mars, Chiron and Eris. You can find those here.

The Arrival of Vesta in Aries: Haven of Inner Awareness

There is a new factor that describes our moment: as of today, Vesta has entered Aries. This places it in the Aries Point repeating station or amplifier that connects the individual to world events and collective awareness.

I don’t just mean this in the sense of your phone rattling you, but rather the total intrusion of global issues on your immediate consciousness. This will be true whether you think you watch the news or not. The influence is coming from the whole environment, both human and technological.

Vesta is saying: make some room for who you are, as a conscious act. Define an inner sanctuary, and cultivate it. Keep some kind of fire burning there: creative, spiritual, sexual, gardening, journaling — something you come back to regularly where you can connect with yourself.

The purpose is to have a haven where you can hear and observe your own thoughts. We don’t need to “unplug” so much as we need to cultivate inner awareness. Vesta represents some influence or factor that will help facilitate this. The essence is keeping that fire lit every day, all the time.

— from today’s article on the New Moon and Chiron Conjunct Eris

This year’s Planet Waves Midyear Reading will examine family patterns and family constellations. We will use astrology to map our way back four generations, study your current environment to see who represents whom, consider substance abuse issues, repeating patterns in relationships. I will develop themes I’ve been developing in the Family Hunger Game series of articles. Check your email for an announcement soon.

From the Gemini Reading, below

All intelligence is emotional, meaning that to be relevant, it must be grounded through the body and the senses. This renders the whole current debate about consciousness a bunch of nonsense. Intelligence is innate in anything alive, and it takes a lot of work to dismantle or constrict it. At the moment, you’re making contact with a rare kind of awareness, which is feeding your biological brilliance. The aspect pattern is Venus in your sign speaking in a dialog with Chiron and Mars in Aries. You have both inner sense and also an ability to read the room, or sense the environment. The way you perceive both people and events now, in these very days, is likely to be demonstrably true even if it does not seem so today.

Watch for an announcement of my extended Gemini video reading — it will come by email.

Planet Waves for May 14, 2026 — By Eric Francis

Today is horoscope 1,604. Detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. Subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community Member at PlanetWaves.net. The Planet Waves horoscope premiered May 1, 1995 and has run continuously in many formats since that date. This is our 31st anniversary edition.

ARIES Sun + Rising

The chances are that what you think is true is not. If you have not shed blood, sweat and tears and developed callouses to learn, it’s probably not true, or you don’t know.

Mars conjunct Chiron in your sign is the sacred path of the warrior. And what would that be, besides taking all the right supplements? The author of a book with that title, Crazy Wisdom Tibetan Guy Who Loved Poets (his name eludes me…), once spoke in Woodstock. There, he told the audience that there are two kinds of love: grandmother love, and telling the truth. Grandmother love is the kind that tells the newspaper, when she’s called for comment about her grandson the alleged axe murderer, “He was always such a nice boy.” Then there’s the truth, which today is accepted as a) what you think is true and b) something that doesn’t really exist so why bother. The chances are that what you think is true is not. If you have not shed blood, sweat and tears and developed callouses to learn, it’s probably not true, or you don’t know. If something or someone irritates the shit out of you, that’s a hint that particular something or someone has value. If someone seems a little too aggressive with their ideas, and you’re put off, you might want to invite them over to talk. With Neptune in your sign for the foreseeable future, you will tend toward being naive and easily deceived. Therefore, say what you are afraid may offend; say what will embarrass you; speak about what you will regret the next day. Then decide whether it was true.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

Round bales of hay weigh about 1,000 pounds each. Photo: efc

TAURUS Sun + Rising

Today, most of us are mined, crushed, melted, smelted and molded by the digital environment — and don’t even know it. The notion of ‘self’ is about as valid as its corresponding concept, ‘privacy’.

The dark of the Moon contains all kinds of secrets, and one of them is you. One’s genuine self is often well concealed, usually because people fear being truly known. This sometimes includes keeping oneself from oneself, and various forms of put-on. There are those who won’t go out without wearing some kind of psychic mask, or a persona they think will be more acceptable than their reality. And the deep truth is, you want to be a more open and conversant person about your truth. (You like yourself better when you are.) Today, most of us are mined, crushed, melted, smelted and molded by the digital environment — and don’t even know it. The notion of ‘self’ is about as valid as its corresponding concept, ‘privacy’. Yet under a diversity of layers, lurking way in the back behind the smoke machine, is an entity you can honestly call yourself. It may be your inner child; it may be your artist soul; it may be someone angry who wants to fix the world. It is freaky when that person stays in the back for much of an intimate relationship, or much of one’s life, only to emerge at an inopportune moment. And that moment (or one such very bold experience) is likely to be right now. There is a bright ray of clarity that is penetrating even the thick layers of deception that have been heaped on you or that you’ve taken on. And you can allow yourself to stand out and be real, today, right now. Is it worth the risk? I would propose the greater risk is silence.

Looking for guidance, reassurance or company? Visit the Astrology Boutique.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

GEMINI Sun + Rising

You might not think you understand something. Much may change, yet your present awareness and state of understanding is likely to possess an astute and uncanny quality. So take careful notes.

All intelligence is emotional, meaning that to be relevant, it must be grounded through the body and the senses. This renders the whole current debate about consciousness a bunch of nonsense. Intelligence is innate in anything alive, and it takes a lot of work to dismantle or constrict it. At the moment, you’re making contact with a rare kind of awareness, which is feeding your biological brilliance. The aspect pattern is Venus in your sign speaking in a dialog with Chiron and Mars in Aries. You have both inner sense and also an ability to read the room, or sense the environment. The way you perceive both people and events now, in these very days, is likely to be demonstrably true even if it does not seem so today. You might not think you understand something. Much may change, yet your present awareness and state of understanding is likely to possess an astute and uncanny quality. So take careful notes. Then there is one other message from your solar chart. Uranus is now in your birth sign or ascendant; this lasts seven years. The lunar nodes are creeping backwards into the first degrees of Virgo and Pisces. So this will form a mighty T-cross, especially if you consider that Sedna and fixed star Alcyone are right there with Uranus. The point of this design is to use disruption as a tool. When anything shakes, quakes or goes other than as planned, move into the openings and take territory. Disruption is your best friend.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

Astrology that’s better than therapy. Visit the Astrology Boutique.

CANCER Sun + Rising

While the influences of (for example) Saturn and Neptune might have you pulling back from what is unfamiliar, Mars, Chiron and Eris are saying that it’s time to embrace unusual approaches and ideas about your purpose.

With the astounding astrology in your 10th house of profession, reputation and visibility, you should be on top of your game right now. I suspect that your situation is more complicated; your scene is a subset of the world being more strange and wrinkled than ever and that’s saying a lot. First, remember that whatever may be happening elsewhere around the wheel, Jupiter is in Cancer, and when it changes signs to Leo in six weeks, that too will work to your advantage. So take a breath and allocate some, or a lot, of your attention to experimenting. While you’re inclined to be disciplined and somewhat conventional in your approaches, you will benefit from pushing matters. That means experimenting with unfamiliar sides of your personality, and doing what you might not ordinarily do. While the influences of (for example) Saturn and Neptune might have you pulling back from what is unfamiliar, Mars, Chiron and Eris are saying that it’s time to embrace unusual approaches and ideas about your purpose. Neptune can represent confusion, which serves as a place to hide. Saturn can represent discipline and structure, and also fear of authority and unexpected variables. I suggest you go far to the other direction, and conduct probes: that is, try things and see what response you get. These experiments will teach you the most in social rather than professional environments. Unfamiliar territory is your friend.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

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LEO Sun + Rising

You will thrive on experiences that keep you consciously confused for as long as possible, such that you’re compelled to reorient and find yourself in new ways.

In a world where a government document release about UFOs is at the top of the news for a day or two, there are weird ideas about spirituality. Or perhaps there are none at all that seem to be relevant. But if I may propose one or two. First, any sincere inquiry into who you are qualifies. Such would not be about a ritual or practice but rather anything that takes you to the edge beyond which you don’t understand yourself. Such might be an inner frontier, or an outer one. The equation is that you place yourself in a state of mind or physical situation, where there are no convenient moorings, and no simple explanations. You will thrive on experiences that keep you consciously confused for as long as possible, such that you’re compelled to reorient and find yourself in new ways. The kind of confusion that is overwhelming the planet right now is more like getting hit on the head. I am talking about experiences that lead you to drop all pretense and pretext and prefab ideas about who you are and what you want. Another way to say this is embracing existence as a conscious question that you stay with even though there is no seemingly easy answer. Do this in ways large and small, bold and subtle. For example, engage with people you disagree with and try to understand their point of view — as you observe your own responses.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

VIRGO Sun + Rising

The combination of Mars and Chiron in Aries is giving you a taste of what it means to assert yourself. When you do that, you’re likely to notice all the ways in which you have not done so in the past.

Your sign has certain properties that are emphasized in old text books (detail oriented, self-critical, and others) and these are making themselves known right now. Yet the real benefit of this moment is noticing how passive you tend to be, which you will discover when you try something else and get a positive result. By something else, I mean that the combination of Mars and Chiron in Aries is giving you a taste of what it means to assert yourself. When you do that, you’re likely to notice all the ways in which you have not done so in the past. In other times, it may have seemed like you were being super bold and assertive, and in contrast (if you played back a recording) you would notice that you barely said a word, and didn’t stand up for yourself or what you believe. But you might think you did; it might feel like you did. The issue here is that to you, speaking out in the necessary moment might seem aggressive or violent. A secondary issue is that after you hold back for long enough, you might erupt and can act in ways that you later wish you had not. This is one result of leaving yourself out of your most important relationships; what you might call acting as if you don’t exist and don’t count. And if you believe this, or act that way, it will be difficult for you to find out the truth. You always have the option of showing up and saying clearly who you are and what you think.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

LIBRA Sun + Rising

First, try speaking to people in plain language, and ask them a question. If they seem very confused, ask them if they know their zip code, or if they like French fries.

It takes a special kind of mind to see what does not already exist, and you seem to have it. However, your outer environment is churning up a lot of dust. It’s rather stormy out there, all around you, and the story is primarily one of mental and emotional disorientation. It’s like you’re trying to relate to people, but neither of you realize that they dropped acid two hours ago. You did not do that, it’s not your thing, but you might not notice if others are acting a little weird because so many people are. In this kind of environment, there are a few possibilities for how to handle yourself. By that, I mean to acquire enough information to be able to get your bearings, and figure out who is who and what is what. First, try speaking to people in plain language, and ask them a question. If they seem very confused, ask them if they know their zip code, or if they like French fries. Depending on how that goes, you can try playing a game. Any game will do, the simpler the better — any way of interacting where there is some structure and some rules. (Please, no, not the “you are the leader of an ant army” Facebook interview question.) If you don’t want to play a game, ask what someone’s favorite game is and why. Or, you can go nonverbal and try a direct energy probe. Knock on the door, and see who answers; pull all the curtains and see how the room looks with some extra light.

Book of Blue is a diary of sex from the Before Times — before digital conditions and as they gradually set in during the 21st century. The stories (about 100 or so, illustrated with Book of Blue photos) offer a sense of sexual and relational communication, experimentation and exploration without the burden and intrusion of political concepts and prefab ideas of relationships or morality. Any payment is voluntary, by donation; the link will prompt you to request a free subscription in Substack. I will then write to you and find out who you are before approving your subscription. For those who don’t want to announce your existence with a subscription request, there is a public, miniature version of the project here. — Gio

Book of Blue is a by-request subscription. This is the 3rd edition, a combination of photos, writing and audio. Tap the banner and you’ll be prompted to subscribe. When I see the invitation, I’ll write back to you and find out a little about who you are.

SCORPIO Sun + Rising

Emphasizing the human factor is, in our time, essential for the emotional survival of humanity. I speak mostly to the industrialized western world. Most other places, people talk to one another and do things together.

Everything is a relationship. I know it doesn’t feel that way anymore, with all of our movements requiring two-factor authentication, tapping a card or a robot answering nearly every phone call. For young people this is normal and nothing seems to be missing. For older people, the change was gradual; but who really likes the idea of ‘contactless’ shopping and robotic checkout areas? Well, some people do; you may not be one of them. But anyway an unusual New Moon in Taurus is a reminder that the relationship concept is an approach to life. It is a reminder to study what you do every day and look for the human aspect of it. This is instinctive for you, though you may not have any concept of a specific benefit or reward to work for. Except that emphasizing the human factor is, in our time, essential for the emotional survival of humanity. I speak mostly to the industrialized western world. Most other places, people talk to one another and do things together. Speaking of human, you are in one of those truly rare moments when you’re being called to something specific, which involves a focused way of assisting someone. It’s the portal to an opening of some kind, and a way of experiencing yourself. When you’re asked to do something, consider it a privilege. That feeling is what distinguishes you today from who you were at any time in the past.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

All Scorpios Love Astrology

SAGITTARIUS Sun + Rising

Coming to work every day in your art studio is not quite the same thing as working in a bank or an insurance office. The difference is that to work in your art studio, you not only can take creative risks; you have to.

The problem with ideas like ‘art’ or ‘creativity’ is that they dimly evoke an image of the great painter in his or her studio, or the genius at work in the laboratory, and not you. However, it definitely means something that you have a full-power revolution happening in what can be called the ‘creative’ angle of your chart, which is Aries. Coincidentally for you, the ‘creative’ concept merges with the ‘I am’ concept of Aries, so you are the thing you’re creating. Yet I’m also describing an approach to existence. While you could call it creative, in astrology that translates to daring. The creative life of an artist is generally not some wild exploratory adventure but rather a process of taking risks to keep the work interesting. Coming to work every day in your art studio is not quite the same thing as working in a bank or an insurance office. The difference is that to work in your art studio, you not only can take creative risks; you have to. You have no choice, because art must go somewhere at least a little new every day and no two paintings or sculptures are alike. In ‘normal life’ you get to suspend this and stop taking creative risks. No matter who you are or what you do, you’re being invited out of normal life, out of your ideas of who you are, and out of your routines — especially with partners. There will also be the occasional jolt.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

CAPRICORN Sun + Rising

While too much is moving too fast, it’s tempting to cling to some roots, branches or stones along the side of the river. Yet that makes the passage of time and events only seem faster and like everything is blowing past you.

You prefer to stay who you are, but despite your best efforts, you grow and change. This grew to almost unbearable proportions during the Pluto in Capricorn era. Continued longterm planetary developments in your sign are keeping you in a state of constant vigilance. You of all people understand that our world is what it is. And while too much is moving too fast, it’s tempting to cling to some roots, branches or stones along the side of the river. Yet that makes the passage of time and events only seem faster and like everything is blowing past you. Yet just letting go does not seem to be an easy option. What you’re looking for is a state of equilibrium. This will most easily be found by asserting yourself within your environment rather than living in ways where it only asserts itself upon you. The difference may seem subtle, until it’s not. Most people think they are far more assertive than they really are. One way to take control of the process of change is to demonstrate your influence on physical space around you. Let’s pretend you rearrange your living room. The message of that is not just furniture in new places, but rather that you’re able to consider and make changes in your physical world. This extends inward to your emotional sphere, and outwardly into an environment wider than your home. One of your roles as a human is to manipulate, design, arrange and explore your environment. This will keep you alert and processing your karma.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

AQUARIUS Sun + Rising

With Pluto and several shadow planets in your sign, you must serve as an evolutionary driver. Learn to feel your influence on groups and group dynamics. Imagine that you are a nodal point in any environment.

We, as in society and individuals, have come to expect all kinds of outrageous conduct from people and institutions in the digital age. Attitudes and values that shocked us when they were witnessed online are now routinely expected in physical space. The race to the bottom goes ever faster and lower. It gets worse, though. Many people seem contemptuous or repelled by anything that is not hypocritical or driven by greed. This is perplexing until you factor in how hard it is to feel good about yourself right now. Just think about Donald Trump for a minute and you will feel like a saint. But that’s mere ego perception. It has nothing to do with the awakening that humanity must go through in order to get past the technological black hole we’re being drawn into. With Pluto and several shadow planets in your sign, you must serve as an evolutionary driver. Learn to feel your influence on groups and group dynamics. Imagine that you are a nodal point in any environment: that everything you’re aware of passes through you. Imagine that anything you say influences a circle of people around you and ripples out into the world. Imagine if your growth and self-awareness were necessary for the progress of the whole. This is true no matter how passive you may think you’re being. Your existence and your example influence everyone and everything around you. This includes people you’re closest to, who will do what you do because they assume that since you’re doing it, it’s the right thing. And your influence also extends to those who are nowhere near you.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

PISCES Sun + Rising

My theory is that if people wanted truth and honesty, they would have it. And if you listen carefully, people demand to be lied to, or they flock to their chosen preferred liar, throw money at them and go back to sleep. Notice if you find yourself doing this.

Yours is the house of dreams. Pisces is where the physical plane intersects with the subtle planes more closely than any other. This gives your thoughts a penetrating creative ability: the ability to manifest from thought, whether you think of it as creative or not. This ability or role calls for commitment to truth. People often wonder why there is not more honesty in the world; why ‘the media’ lie; why politicians are so deceptive; why advertising is such a con. My theory is that if people wanted truth and honesty, they would have it. And if you listen carefully, people demand to be lied to, or they flock to their chosen preferred liar and throw money at them. Notice if you find yourself doing this. Knowing two or three sides of the story presents another problem, which is that of needing to sort out what is true from what is not. That not only takes work; it requires taking responsibility for your thoughts and your perceptions. It’s much easier to sign up for Rachel Maddow, Tucker Carlson or Candace Owens and let them tell you what to believe. The problems we face are not the result of an economic system gone bad. They are the result of who we are, collectively and individually. Nobody wants to hear this; it’s always more fun to blame the bad guy. Yet what you desire and what you perceive to be true are the most influential factors in your experience of existence. And your state of mind colors everything, including all of your relationships. Projection makes perception. Pay attention.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.