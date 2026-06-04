Planet Waves by Eric Francis — Weekly Horoscope for June 4, 2026

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Gemini Sunrise, Narragansett, Rhode Island. Photo by Eric.

Triple Conjunction: Mercury, Venus, Jupiter

Starcast opening music is “Erhu Echoes” by Vision Quest. The closing music is “Sitting Still” by Kristen Williams. —efc

Dear Friend and Reader:

We are now into some astrology you can actually see, evenings where you have a clear view near the western horizon. Soon after sunset, you can see the Venus-Jupiter conjunction, with Mercury below it closer to the horizon. Last year, the Venus-Jupiter pairing was visible just before sunrise. Venus as the morning star is a harbinger of war. We got plenty of that in 2025 and so far in 2026.

Now, Venus is the evening star, in her role of goddess of love. Venus and Jupiter form their exact conjunction on June 9, which will be visible as two unusually bright, yellowish stars in close proximity. You can see how that looked in the picture below.

Venus-Jupiter conjunction of Aug. 12, 2025. Photo by Eric.

Mercury Stations Retrograde as Jupiter Enters Leo

Mercury will work its way closer to Jupiter as Venus moves on to Leo. Mercury stations retrograde in Cancer on June 29, about three degrees away from Jupiter. For its part, Jupiter moves into Leo on June 30, an important point of transition on a wide diversity of matters both personal and collective.

By mid-June these planets may be too close to the Sun to see, though if you live by the shore and have an unobstructed view of the western horizon, it may be possible (check with an astronomy website like Space.com, or just have a look for yourself).

For anyone who thinks the Earth is “flat” (apparently this rumor is still popular among people who are easily confused or whose life experience is confined mostly to the internet), consider this. Why are these elliptical orbits so predictable in a heliocentric model (Sun at the center) with calculations based on the Sun 93 million miles from Earth and the Earth rotating on a 23 degree axial tilt? Oh my god that is SO confusing. It must be “flat.”

Photo by Eric Francis.

The Venus-Jupiter-Eris Pattern

Eris, a planet orbiting our Sun with a 554-year cycle, was discovered just 21 years ago; that came with “the demotion of Pluto.” Observations of patterns where Eris shows up prominently count for a lot, if you’re seeking an understanding.

The way a new planet is delineated is through observing real events in space, time, psyche and society. The June 9 pattern presents an interesting scenario, with Jupiter and Venus in Cancer forming their conjunction exactly square (90 degrees away from) Eris in Aries.

There are five factors here: Aries, Cancer, Venus, Jupiter and Eris. This contains a lot of energy, there’s the feeling of a shakeup, and some benefit coming from an inconvenient event of some kind. The German word Gemütlich has a number of inflections, though one is “a little too cozy and secure for one’s own good.” (It’s also about deep commitment, though I suspect in the sense of “we’re only good friends after we’ve known one another for 50 years.”)

Venus-Jupiter square Eris will shake that up, and to me says that it will be profitable to get out of one’s dependable patterns. You might have a little help doing that, but don’t worry, Venus and Jupiter have got your back.

And don’t forget, Chiron is inching its way toward Taurus. That is big news.

More details in Starcast. Planet Waves FM and Planet Waves TV are off this week.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

Coming Soon from Planet Waves: A self-therapy product to help with family patterns.

This year’s Planet Waves Midyear Reading will examine family patterns and family constellations. We will use astrology to map our way back four generations, study your current environment to see who represents whom, consider substance abuse issues, repeating patterns in relationships. I will develop themes I’ve been developing in the Family Hunger Game series of articles. Available for a special pre-release price! Check your email for an announcement or tap here or on the image to learn more.

Were you born between 1955 and 1965? This video tests out the Generation Jones theory. Never seen one of my videos? They are frightening!

Do you have your Sun, Moon or rising sign in Gemini? I have a new reading for you, available now . The video below is a free preview. Cancer reading coming soon!

Weekly Horoscope for June 4, 2026, by Eric Francis

Today is horoscope 1,607, the weekly for June 4, 2026. Detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. Subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community Member at PlanetWaves.net. The Planet Waves horoscope premiered May 1, 1995 and has run continuously in many formats since that date. This is our 31st anniversary edition.

ARIES Sun + Rising

You can afford to feel safe. I know this seems like a risk in the current iteration of our planet, but for you at least, it’s true and it’s true right now. Even if there seems to be some conflict in your environment or a clash of realities that’s sending the sparks flying, you’re safe within yourself if you’re true to who you are. It’s also essential that you feel secure and confident within your physical space. In truth you probably are, though that is something to aspire to every day of your life. Frequently people find themselves in living situations where they cannot ‘be themselves’. Sometimes you have to push this to find out whether it’s true. If you share a space, you must occupy that space and settle into it as a conscious exploration. Let your loving and positive feelings, your trust and generosity lead the way.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

TAURUS Sun + Rising

Your situation would seem less complex if you allowed yourself to feel rather than trying to think things through. While feelings seem to resist being put into words, fewer (rather than a lot, or none at all) is usually better. And you are feeling plenty and you seem eager to express yourself. Yet you would be speaking into a mystery, and also potentially raising the stakes of a confrontation that you don’t understand. While discussions are rarely this simple, you might first compare notes on where you and a close partner are coming from. Most of the mystery you are feeling is not about their reality but about your own, and you will learn plenty from listening carefully to the words that you say. If you’re trying to persuade anyone, it’s likely to be yourself. But of what exactly? Most of what you need to know is plainly obvious, if you would step back and notice.

Looking for guidance, reassurance or company? Visit the Astrology Boutique.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

GEMINI Sun + Rising. The reading above is worth your 70 minutes!

For the next few weeks your whole life will seem to be in the balance. Yet you may not be able to tell what’s on the scales. I would say that it’s your ability to confront the future. One of the illusions or delusions we are living through in these dark times is that there is no potential, nowhere to grow, nothing to aspire to. This campaign says that there is nothing worth doing except to fill in time, stave off boredom or indulge in luxury: a nonstop advertisement for giving up. In this environment, futility is the ultimate temptation. I’ve observed that the most serious problem we face is social: the way that relationships have been reshaped by over-immersion in technological ‘solutions’ to nonexistent problems. This has imposed itself on every relationship in the world. You are in a position to bring awareness, creativity and good vibes into this seemingly hopeless situation.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

Astrology that’s better than therapy. Visit the Astrology Boutique.

Narragansett, Rhode Island. Photo by Eric Francis.

CANCER Sun + Rising

Having ethics can be a real pain in the ass, which is why the topic is so unpopular. But there’s a far worse problem. When people see someone doing the right thing, they are inclined to think they’re doing the wrong thing. When people hear someone telling the truth, they’re likely to see a liar (whether this is accurate or not). I suggest you limit your inner ethical debate to considering the consequences of your actions on you and the people around you, making any adjustments, and getting on with the show. Let your mantra be fulfilling the greatest good for all concerned. Then, play to your advantages, trust who you are and what you want, and do exactly what you feel is the right thing. At this stage of your growth, you cannot afford to hesitate or guess a second time before you know if you got it right the first.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

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LEO Sun + Rising

Whatever you’re doing, if you do it with love, you will be protected. The combination of Mercury, Venus and Jupiter in your 12th place is like a committee of guardian angels working personally for you. You’ll lose this protection if you harbor ill will toward others, or believe that for you to succeed, they must fail. That’s not true, but the world as we know it loves to play the zero-sum game. This is one of the beliefs you’re now being jolted out of. There’s room for everyone to do their thing. Such is not a ‘communist’ idea but rather an affirmation that there’s plenty of energy to go around; and more than enough opportunity for everyone. That is, unless you believe that there must be winners and losers. What exactly are you trying to accomplish? What do you have to offer that only you can give? That’s the place to focus your creativity.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

VIRGO Sun + Rising

Is there one person who is always the source of consequences? If so, what’s this about? An unusual, even once in a lifetime pattern in your chart is pushing you to open your mind to the wider possibilities of who you are. Consider that you attach to life situations in order to maintain a limited experience of yourself. Then it seems like the limits are coming from the outside, or that the narrow view of who you are is a judgment imposed on you by someone else. A confrontation, inner or outer, may arise when you acknowledge that you are more than whatever limits you experience. One of the ways you’re set up to break free is in your vocation or professional calling. Yet this will summon a high degree of responsibility, for self and others, that extends far outside of your household or social sphere. Are you ready?

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

Korean tourists, Point Judith, Rhode Island. Photo by Eric.

LIBRA Sun + Rising

Whatever you do, make sure that you don’t think you know something when you don’t. True, that mental mode is more popular than cotton candy at the county fair. But it’s a trap and like cotton candy, will give you only a sugar high and no knowledge or wisdom. It’s far better to imagine that you don’t know, and let your curiosity drive you to collect clues and make observations. What’s so great about false certainty? And how much certainty do you need to make a decision? What will help you is the ability to look at a wide field of experience and spot patterns in the seeming chaos. This is not about seeing what you want to see but rather noticing what is so. Any valid pattern will start to repeat in bold ways as you notice its existence. Then you get to decide what you do with the information.

Book of Blue is a diary of sex from the Before Times — before digital conditions and as they gradually set in during the 21st century. The stories (about 100 or so, illustrated with Book of Blue photos) offer a sense of sexual and relational communication, experimentation and exploration without the burden and intrusion of political concepts and prefab ideas of relationships or morality. Any payment is voluntary, by donation; the link will prompt you to request a free subscription in Substack. I will then write to you and find out who you are before approving your subscription.

Book of Blue is a by-request subscription. This is the 3rd edition, a combination of photos, writing and audio. Tap the banner and you’ll be prompted to subscribe. When I see the invitation, I’ll write back to you and find out a little about who you are.

SCORPIO Sun + Rising

The current Venus-Jupiter connection is inviting you to make a wish. By that I mean a big wish for how you want your life to be, and perhaps what you want for others. You might, though, wish them happiness and success generally, and stick to your own personal goals and desires for the specifics. There is an image in your chart suggesting that what you believe is what you perceive to be true; and if you don’t believe something, you’re unlikely to even notice that it exists. As you open your mind, the range of possibilities will expand. You’ll see that you have the option to choose more of what you want. But go beyond that: what do you want beyond any sense that it’s even possible? Where would you go if you could go anywhere? And if you could be bestowed with knowledge and love of the truth, would you accept it?

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

All Scorpios Love Astrology

SAGITTARIUS Sun + Rising

Uranus moving across your 7th house of relationships and your overall environment may seem to present distractions: unusual people showing up, social opportunities and feeling the chaos of society. There’s another side to this transit, which is that you have room to experiment and explore and go largely unnoticed. This is the time to stand up and take some risks. The positive side of the equation is that you will not draw special attention to yourself. The other side of the equation is that if you want attention, it will be harder to find in such a chaotic environment where nobody much pays attention to anything for very long. I suggest working with the first quality, and allow yourself out of your various shells and containers and see how far you can let yourself go in testing out a concept as artist, creator or entrepreneur. The business plan is another matter.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

CAPRICORN Sun + Rising

Open your heart, your mind and your eyes and you will see how much the world is offering you. But to experience it, you need to crawl out of your shell, both psychically and physically. Begin with psychic and experiment with being open to receive. Trust what is offered to you, particularly in the form of good vibes, positive affirmation, acceptance and love in any form. Your whole exercise is about receiving and absorbing. This is challenging for many people who have had skimpy upbringings or who have been conditioned to set their expectations to extra low mode. A Course in Miracles reminds us: “You do not ask too much from life, but far too little.” Any remedy would begin with asking, and asking to be open to receive. Then it’s helpful to remind yourself to stay open while you engage with life: people, creatures, ideas and situations.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

AQUARIUS Sun + Rising

Perhaps the truest words in the Bible are, “By their works you shall know them.” This is a measure of leadership, a reality check and common sense. The spiritual life is not about what you think or believe; it’s about what you do and what you create. This is more controversial than it would seem on the surface; many spiritual traditions (especially Christian) insist that what God wants is for us to believe and not act on the basis of faith. This is so ridiculous I don’t have words for it, but I will try. It’s essential to do what is right; to offer what you have; to speak truthfully; and to be generous. Essential for what and to whom? I would say: essential to a sane existence, wherein you know for sure you’re not the only person on the planet. Essential, meaning that you are part of a greater whole.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

PISCES Sun + Rising

Be bold and act as if the universe is set up in your favor and to your benefit. This is as good of an assumption as any, though with Venus and Jupiter forming a conjunction in your fellow water sign Cancer, you make your presence on the planet known. This seems to be the real challenge: though there are exceptions, you tend to be a more reclusive, retiring type who prefers to stay behind the scenes. If so, this is the time to be out of character, or rather, to fully inhabit your character. If you have a choice to do something or not do something, and you’re wondering which way luck will tip the scales, this is one of those rare moments when it’s entirely preferable to trust in luck. That said, if you’re of child-bearing age or connected to someone who is, this is an ideal week to create a pregnancy. And if not a baby, an idea.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

Pawsuit and Capture: All available resources from the Town of Narragansett were deployed to help capture Holly, an adventurous canine who proved to be a master of evasion. Despite multiple attempts, Holly repeatedly outmaneuvered rescuers, leading officers, animal control, and concerned residents [that would be me - I guess I’m now a resident] on a more than 40-minute pursuit that spanned roads, sidewalks, beaches, and marshland. The chase finally came to a successful conclusion around 11:30 a.m. on June 2, 2026. Pictured from left to right: Animal Control Officer Monica Tutko, Holly and her owner, and Narragansett Police Officers Kyle Perry and Brendan Kelly. Photo by Eric Francis - Planet Waves.

Rosie. Photo by Eric Francis.

And in Other Critter Rescue News - Rosie Found After Ocean Voyage; and Lost Pet Extortion Scam Alert

Rosie is a 10-year-old cockatiel who flew away from her owners Harry and Laurie in Hopkinson, Rhode Island on May 28. She is extremely attached to Harry and sleeps on a perch next to his side of the bed.

She has no prior history of attempting to escape, but flew off while she was with her people on a camping trip.



She was found seven days later with the help of Lost Pets Rhode Island — on Block Island, 26 miles away from where she got lost, including a 13-mile flight over the open Atlantic Ocean.



“She never flew any further than the living room to the bedroom,” Harry said of Rosie and her newfound ability to fly the marathon. He trusts her so much that he does not clip her flight feathers. After a week of not seeing her, he was sure she was gone forever — particularly with the unseasonably cold weather in the region the past week.

However, Rosie completed her flight and landed, hungry and tired, at the home of one of two people on Block Island known to keep cockatiels. They took care of her and kept her safe. The people who found her checked Lost Pets of R.I. website and contacted her owners. Block Island is an island off of the Rhode Island mainland.



But this was not before Harry was reached by scammers who claimed to have found her and asked for $100 (which he paid). Somewhat realistic generative A.I. photos were created to prove that they “had” Rosie. After he paid, he waited for hours outside a Dollar General where they promised to bring her. They then asked for another $200, which clued him into the fraud.

I have seen the fake photos; they are convincing. So now we can add lost pet extortion scams to the long list of problems created by artificial intelligence. In any event, Rosie is safe and happy to be with her people again as they are to be with her. I met them all this afternoon on the Block Island ferry while making rounds visiting various dogs aboard the boat.

And for ardent Carole King fans…this obscure number…