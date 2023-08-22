STARCAST Astrology Update; Integrity Alert — Slippery When Wet

Greetings — This audio edition covers the astrology of the next couple of days, till I can get to you in writing with the subscriber edition on Thursday night. That will include a horoscope and if all goes well, a short article. I am planning Planet Waves FM for Friday night. Chart is below the photos. w/love — efc
PS — The pattern highlighted in yellow is Pluto square the lunar nodes. Pluto is in a position called “the bending,” which means Pluto is a kind of standing turning point that must be addressed in order to work with the inner spiritual movement of the nodes. It lasts a while; I didn’t get into it in today’s edition. I’ll pick up on it soon.