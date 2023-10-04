STARCAST :: Mars opposite Eris — The quest for sanity and wholeness; and today's planned FEMA/FCC drill

Sunrise at the Stone Church Gorge along the Esopus Creek, near Spillway Rd., Ulster County, New York, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Eric Francis.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Today’s Mars-Eris opposition on the lunar nodes asks the question: where are we coming from, and where are we going? I take that up in this special edition of STARCAST.

This takes place the day of the FEMA/FCC test of a national communications system that would make us all feel like we’re one big terrified family — or maybe it’s to wish us all a happy Thanksgiving in a few weeks.

The question is: Why do we need one system that alerts 300 million people across 3,120,000 square miles? What could that be? There are not a lot of possibilites.

I covered these topics — the Mars opposite Eris, and also the allegedly forthcoming FEMA/FCC drill — in an essay and extended STARAST called Advertisement for Grief published one week ago Thursday. That includes the chart.

Advertisement for Grief Eric Francis Coppolino · September 28, 2023 Listen now (44 mins) | Note to Readers: The charts I discuss in the podcast are all the way at the bottom of the page. If you are a Planet Waves Core or BSP member, this article also appears in your My Account area. Thank you for your business and your trust. — efc Is there some mischief planned for the 10/4 national communications test — or is the dr… Listen now

St. Francis Day Today

Today is St. Francis Day, the patron of critters, the environment, of Italy generally and also if I’m correct of the Cattania area of Sicily specifically. Please give your kitty, canine, iguana, Rift Lake cichlids, parrot, alpaca, goat or whomever, a nuzzle from Francis of Kingston.

The photo above is from my second visit to the Stone Church Gorge along the Esopus Creek, near Spillway Rd. in Ulster County (Wednesday morning). I “discovered” it the other day driving down a road I have either never been on, or haven’t been on for a while.

Water flow is minimal, where it used to be immense; that was the creek that was dammed to make the 123 billion gallon Ashokan Reservoir that services New York City (see last photo below).

St Francis preaching to the birds, from an approx. 13th c. fresco in Assisi.