Introducing the Astrology Student Union :: Learn By Doing

Learn Astrology in Real Time Through Direct Experience

Greetings everyone and happy eclipse!

It’s best to learn astrology in real life. Give it a job. Most study programs use an academic curriculum, with emphasis on theory.

This is not natural to astrology, which favors experiential learning. The academic, rules-based format is why it seems to take forever to get a handle. It can be much easier and more fun with other approaches to learning.

We are officially introducing the Astrology Student Union study and mentorship program. ASU takes a whole other approach to learning astrology than you may be accustomed to: co-teaching, supervised independent study, working on mundane news astrology cases in real time, and an emphasis on using Chiron as a practical tool in astrology counseling practice.

One of our guiding principles is that astrology is more art than science; and more about literacy than mysticism. Teaching will take place in a diversity of formats, beginning with live discussion groups, new presentations and prepared (previously existing) classes.

John Dewey celebrates his 90th birthday in New York City.

Extracurricular — Astrology Based on Experience and Discussion . Co-teaching. Inviting knowledge from other fields of practice, including therapy and homeopathy.

Astrology is best learned in an extracurricular environment — through active observation, participation, discussion and research. The chart offers a puzzle and a conversation, not a lecture on reality. The chart is your invitation to explore.

Where most astrology education falls short is its emphasis on theory rather than practice; and the need for balance between classical and modern approaches. That’s what we provide. We are concerned about the obsession with “psychological astrology” and prefer Humanistic Astrology, Mundane Astrology and Horary as well as Natal and Progressed astrology.

Supervised, collaborative reading and writing are essential elements of learning.

Astrology Student Union is based on the philosophy of John Dewey, whose educational theory was, “Give the students something to do, and they will learn from experience.” He believed in noncompetitive learning.

Photo by Lanvi Nguyen.

Astrology is Inherently Social

Astrology is not linear. It’s is circular and based on cycles. It’s not academic. It’s about observation of nature, events and people, learned through discovery and participation. We don’t need lectures and classes — we need mentors. Astrology is inherently social and embraces all facets of existence.

I will be the primary teacher, coordinating other teachers including those from disciplines outside of astrology.

You know more astrology than you think. Learn, discover and experience at the Astrology Student Union — a project of Chiron Return.

Write to efc@chironreturn.org for more information or to schedule a call.

Astrology for the People.